Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Rio Tinto plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RIO   GB0007188757

RIO TINTO PLC

(RIO)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:38 2022-06-24 am EDT
4989.50 GBX   +1.62%
11:40aU.S. court upholds Arizona land swap deal for Rio Tinto copper mine
RE
06/24RIO TINTO : Memorandum of Understanding signed on cooperation to combat climate change and desertification
PU
06/24RIO TINTO : Memorandum of Understanding signed on cooperation to combat climate change and desertification
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. court upholds Arizona land swap deal for Rio Tinto copper mine

06/25/2022 | 11:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 25 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court has ruled that the federal government may give thousands of acres in Arizona to Rio Tinto Plc for a copper mine, upholding a lower court's ruling and rejecting a request from Native Americans who said the land has religious and cultural import.

The 2-1 ruling from the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, issued late Friday night, essentially defers to a 2014 decision made by the U.S. Congress and then-President Barack Obama to give the land to Rio for its Resolution Copper project as part of a complex land swap deal.

Apache Stronghold, a nonprofit group comprised of members of the San Carlos Apache tribe and others, said it would appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Arizona dispute centers on the federally owned Oak Flat Campground, which some Apache consider home to deities and which sits atop a reserve of more than 40 billion pounds of copper. If a mine is built, it would create a crater 2 miles (3 km) wide and 1,000 feet (304 m) deep that would destroy that worship site.

Rio and minority partner BHP Group Plc have already spent more than $1 billion on the project without producing any copper.

While two judges said they were sensitive to Apaches' religious concerns, they stressed their ruling was narrowly tailored to the question about whether the government can do what it wants with its own land and whether the land transfer would prevent Apaches from practicing their religion.

"As we reach this conclusion, we do not rejoice. Rather, we recognize the deep ties that the Apache have to Oak Flat," the court said it its 58-page ruling. "This dispute must be resolved as are most others in our pluralistic nation: through the political process."

The dissenting judge said it was "absurd" and "illogical" to think the land swap would not impede Apaches' religious rights.

A bill under consideration in the U.S. Congress would undo the 2014 land swap, though its fate is unclear. President Joe Biden took steps to pause the land swap last year, though he has few options to delay it indefinitely.

"All the evidence suggests that the land exchange was meant to facilitate mineral exploration activities – nothing more and nothing less," the court said in the ruling. The proposed mine project comes as demand jumps for copper to make electric vehicles (EVs) and other electronic devices.

Wendsler Nosie, one of the leaders of Apache Stronghold, denounced the decision. "My children, grandchildren, and the generations after them deserve to practice our traditions at Oak Flat," he said.

Rio, which is based in Australia and Britain, said it would continue to talk with Apaches and others opposed to the mine. "There is significant local support for the project, however, we respect the views of groups who oppose it and will continue our efforts to understand, address and mitigate these concerns," said Rio spokesperson Simon Letendre.

Mila Besich, the Democratic mayor of Superior, the town closest to the campground, and a supporter of the mine, said she was relieved by the ruling. "The 9th Circuit ruling provides further confirmation that the permitting must continue," Besich said.

Representatives for BHP were not immediately available to comment. Terry Rambler, chairman of the San Carlos Apache tribe, was not immediately available to comment.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP LIMITED -1.19% 40.02 Delayed Quote.-3.57%
RIO TINTO PLC 1.62% 4989.5 Delayed Quote.1.99%
All news about RIO TINTO PLC
11:40aU.S. court upholds Arizona land swap deal for Rio Tinto copper mine
RE
06/24RIO TINTO : Memorandum of Understanding signed on cooperation to combat climate change and..
PU
06/24RIO TINTO : Memorandum of Understanding signed on cooperation to combat climate change and..
PU
06/24Australia's sex discrimination commissioner calls for urgent change in mining sector
RE
06/23WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Powell did it again
06/23Rio Tinto, Arctic Minerals Expand Finnish Copper Project Joint Venture
MT
06/23Arctic Minerals AB and Rio Tinto Expands the Joint Venture for the Copper Project Peräp..
CI
06/23Morgan Stanley Downgrades Rio Tinto to Equalweight from Overweight, Trims PT
MT
06/23ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Booking, Lowe's, Snap, Snowflake, Tesla...
06/23EUROPE : European stocks fall as oil, metal prices extend losses
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RIO TINTO PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 59 675 M - -
Net income 2022 18 812 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 823 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,41x
Yield 2022 14,1%
Capitalization 103 B 103 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,67x
EV / Sales 2023 1,90x
Nbr of Employees 49 000
Free-Float 65,4%
Chart RIO TINTO PLC
Duration : Period :
Rio Tinto plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 61,19 $
Average target price 77,67 $
Spread / Average Target 26,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jakob Stausholm Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Lloyd Cunningham Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Dominic S. Barton Chairman
Mark Davies Chief Technical Officer
Arnaud Soirat Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIO TINTO PLC1.99%102 530
BHP GROUP LIMITED-3.57%140 775
GLENCORE PLC19.02%71 422
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC1.66%45 753
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-5.08%33 153
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)27.39%32 794