Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Rio Tinto plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RIO   GB0007188757

RIO TINTO PLC

(RIO)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03/22 05:47:55 am
5505 GBX   +0.74%
05:28aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
05:22aRIO TINTO : Jefferies reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
05:09aRussia, Ukraine foreign ministers meet as war enters third week
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

03/10/2022 | 05:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A view shows cars and a building of a hospital destroyed by aviation strike in Mariupol

(Reuters) - Russia's war in Ukraine entered its third week on Thursday with its key stated objectives still out of reach despite thousands of deaths, more than two million refugees, and thousands forced to cower in besieged cities under relentless bombardment.

The foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine met in Turkey in the highest level contact between the two countries since the war began on Feb. 24.

HOSPITAL HIT

* The Kremlin said on Thursday it would seek information from the Russian military after Ukraine accused Russia of bombing a children's hospital in the besieged city of Mariupol. Moscow earlier said the building had long been taken over by troops.

* The White House condemned the bombing as "barbaric".

DIPLOMATIC EFFORTS

* Foreign ministers from Russia and Ukraine met in Turkey on Thursday for the first time since Moscow invaded its neighbour. Kremlin spokesman told reporters Ukraine was also proposing talks between the two countries' presidents.

ESCAPE ROUTES

* Local officials said some civilians had left Sumy in the east and Enerhodar in the south through the safe corridors promised by Russia. But Russian forces were preventing evacuations from Bucha, a town outside the capital Kyiv, they said.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* The Kremlin said Russia's economy was experiencing a shock and Moscow was taking steps to soften the impact of what it described as an "absolutely unprecedented" economic war being waged against it.

* Rio Tinto on Thursday became the first major mining company to announce it was cutting all ties with Russian businesses, joining a raft of leading Western companies leaving the country.

* European Union leaders will phase out buying Russian oil, gas and coal to become less dependent on Russia, a draft declaration showed, but they are unlikely to offer Ukraine quick EU membership.

NUCLEAR POWER, GAS SUPPLY CONCERNS

* The head of Ukraine's gas transit operator warned on Thursday there was a real danger to gas transit flows to Europe because of Russian troops' presence on sites of gas compressor stations in Ukraine.

* Ukraine's nuclear power plant operator said it was worried about a potential radiation leak after fighting led to power outage in Chernobyl, mothballed site of the 1986 nuclear disaster. The U.N. nuclear watchdog, though, saw no critical impact on safety.

* Separately, the watchdog said it had lost touch with remote monitoring systems at the Zaporizhzhia plant, where there were clashes and a fire last week. Both plants are being held by Russian forces.

SANCTIONS

* Britain said on Thursday it had frozen assets of Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich, Igor Sechin, the chief executive of Russian oil group Rosneft, plus five other Russian oligarchs.

* The European Union announced more sanctions against oligarchs and lenders in Russia and Belarus.

HUMANITARIAN TOLL

* The United Nations said it had verified 516 civilian deaths and 908 injuries since the conflict began, but the true toll was probably "considerably higher".

* Over 2.3 million people have fled Ukraine so far, according to the latest U.N. tally. EU officials say up to 5 million could leave if the conflict continues.

* Ukraine says its forces have killed more than 11,000 Russian troops. Russia has confirmed about 500 losses. Reuters was unable to verify either figure. Neither side has disclosed Ukrainian casualties.

AID

* The U.S. Congress agreed to allocate $13.6 billion in emergency aid for Ukraine.

* The International Monetary Fund approved $1.4 billion in emergency funding for Ukraine.

(Compiled by Michael Perry and Tomasz Janowski; editing by Kim Coghill and Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 4.23% 117.25 Delayed Quote.59.69%
PJSC INTER RAO UES 26.24% 2.579 Delayed Quote.-39.46%
RIO TINTO PLC 0.15% 5474 Delayed Quote.18.91%
ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY 0.00% 0.6018 Delayed Quote.-92.52%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -10.96% 118.9008 Delayed Quote.73.46%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.58% 14.7535 Delayed Quote.8.74%
WTI 2.90% 113.847 Delayed Quote.60.52%
All news about RIO TINTO PLC
05:28aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
05:22aRIO TINTO : Jefferies reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
05:09aRussia, Ukraine foreign ministers meet as war enters third week
RE
05:00aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Three meetings today keep investors on edge
04:41aFTSE 100 weighed down by banks and miners; Rio Tinto slumps
RE
04:38aRio first big miner to cut Russia ties; Sony, Nintendo halt console sales
RE
03:37aMARKETMIND : ECB, Inflation, Oil
RE
02:40aUK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 10
RE
01:53aLME aluminium firms on Russia supply worries
RE
12:57aAustralian shares post best day in a month on Russia-Ukraine hopes
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RIO TINTO PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 53 989 M - -
Net income 2022 15 338 M - -
Net cash 2022 958 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,07x
Yield 2022 9,85%
Capitalization 128 B 128 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,36x
EV / Sales 2023 2,65x
Nbr of Employees 49 000
Free-Float 65,4%
Chart RIO TINTO PLC
Duration : Period :
Rio Tinto plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 76,65 $
Average target price 74,94 $
Spread / Average Target -2,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jakob Stausholm Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Lloyd Cunningham Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Simon Robert Thompson Chairman
Mark Davies Chief Technical Officer
Arnaud Soirat Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIO TINTO PLC18.91%128 239
BHP GROUP LIMITED16.84%179 752
GLENCORE PLC25.38%81 042
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC24.45%60 007
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.28.14%42 510
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)57.96%40 674