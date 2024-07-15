Rio Tinto extends its condolences and deepest sympathies to the family of former Conzinc Riotinto of Australia Limited (CRA) Chief Executive, Chairman and Managing Director Sir Roderick Carnegie AC, who passed away on 14 July 2024 in Melbourne, aged 91.

Sir Rod made a profound contribution to Rio Tinto throughout his time with the company.

Under his leadership in the 1970s and 1980s, Rio Tinto discovered the Argyle Diamond Mine in Western Australia, rapidly doubling world diamond production and supplying virtually the entire world’s source of rare pink, red and violet diamonds.

The company also forged strong relationships with China and continued to develop its flagship Iron Ore business in the Pilbara, including becoming the first Australian company to export iron ore to China.

Rio Tinto Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm said “We are deeply saddened to learn of Sir Rod’s passing and our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with his family at this difficult time.

“I was honoured to meet Sir Rod on various occasions and learn from his wisdom. His leadership from 40 years ago is still felt in Rio Tinto today.

“He was an icon of the mining industry, both in Australia and globally, and was a remarkable leader and a true pioneer.

“Sir Rod was ahead of his time in his approach to organisational development, to the strong benefit of CRA’s people and its performance.

“He understood our people are our greatest asset and fostered a culture where people were encouraged and able to give their best and contribute to the company’s success.

“In recent years, Sir Rod gave generously of his time to the current Rio Tinto leadership, imparting his knowledge and wise counsel to help the company forge a stronger path.

“We again recognise his years of inspirational leadership and thank him for his enduring contribution to our company that will never be forgotten.”

Vale, Sir Rod.

