Rio2 Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

November 17, 2023 at 05:24 pm EST Share

Rio2 Limited reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported net loss was USD 1.51 million compared to net income of USD 2.36 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.01 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of USD 0.01 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.01 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of USD 0.01 a year ago.

For the nine months, net loss was USD 7.84 million compared to USD 3.71 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.03 compared to USD 0.01 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.03 compared to USD 0.01 a year ago.