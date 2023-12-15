Official RIOCAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST press release

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (“RioCan”) (TSX: REI.UN) today announced a distribution of 9 cents per unit for the month of December. The distribution will be payable on January 8, 2024, to unitholders of record as at December 29, 2023.

About RioCan

