RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (“RioCan”) (TSX: REI.UN) today announced a distribution of 9.25 cents per unit for the month of March. The distribution will be payable on April 5, 2024, to unitholders of record as at March 28, 2024.

About RioCan

RioCan is one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at December 31, 2023, our portfolio is comprised of 188 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 32.6 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 9 development properties. To learn more about us, please visit www.riocan.com.

