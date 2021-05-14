Log in
    REI.UN   CA7669101031

RIOCAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(REI.UN)
  Report
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Announces May 2021 Distribution

05/14/2021 | 07:00am EDT
TORONTO, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (“RioCan”) (TSX: REI.UN) today announced a distribution of 8 cents per unit for the month of May. The distribution will be payable on June 7, 2021 to unitholders of record as at May 31, 2021.

About RioCan
RioCan is one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at March 31, 2021, our portfolio is comprised of 223 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.0 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 15 development properties. To learn more about us, please visit www.riocan.com.

Information contact:
Kim Lee
Vice President, Investor Relations, RioCan REIT
(416) 646-8326
klee@riocan.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 108 M 912 M 912 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 6 623 M 5 452 M 5 452 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 5,10%
Capitalization 6 581 M 5 420 M 5 417 M
EV / Sales 2021 11,9x
EV / Sales 2022 11,7x
Nbr of Employees 587
Free-Float 99,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 22,41 CAD
Last Close Price 20,71 CAD
Spread / Highest target 15,9%
Spread / Average Target 8,19%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,19%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jonathan Gitlin President & Chief Executive Officer
Qi Tang Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Edward Sonshine Non-Executive Chairman
George Ho Vice President-Information Technology
Ryan Donkers Vice President-Investments
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIOCAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST23.64%5 420
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC38.36%38 764
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST3.26%19 536
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION38.28%10 679
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST-4.17%10 047
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION36.31%9 042