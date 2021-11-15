Log in
    REI.UN   CA7669101031

RIOCAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(REI.UN)
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Announces November 2021 Distribution

11/15/2021
TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (“RioCan”) (TSX: REI.UN) today announced a distribution of 8 cents per unit for the month of November. The distribution will be payable on December 7, 2021 to unitholders of record as at November 30, 2021.

About RioCan
RioCan is one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2021, our portfolio is comprised of 210 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 36.9 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 15 development properties. To learn more about us, please visit www.riocan.com.

Information contact:
Kim Lee
Vice President, Investor Relations, RioCan REIT
(416) 646-8326
klee@riocan.com


Financials
Sales 2021 1 059 M 846 M 846 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 6 331 M 5 059 M 5 059 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 4,24%
Capitalization 7 189 M 5 743 M 5 745 M
EV / Sales 2021 12,8x
EV / Sales 2022 12,4x
Nbr of Employees 570
Free-Float 99,7%
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 22,62 CAD
Average target price 24,89 CAD
Spread / Average Target 10,0%
Managers and Directors
Jonathan Gitlin President & Chief Executive Officer
Dennis Blasutti Chief Financial Officer
Edward Sonshine Non-Executive Chairman
George Ho Vice President-Information Technology
Ryan Donkers Vice President-Investments
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIOCAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST35.04%5 722
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC93.25%54 156
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST1.27%19 183
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION56.83%14 511
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION63.74%12 745
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST0.93%10 402