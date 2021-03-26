Log in
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust    REI.UN

RIOCAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(REI.UN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Schedules First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast

03/26/2021 | 08:00am EDT
TORONTO, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (“RioCan”) (TSX: REI.UN) today announced that it is scheduled to release its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021 before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.

Interested parties are invited to participate in a conference call with management on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. You will be required to identify yourself and the organization on whose behalf you are participating.

In order to participate, please dial 647-427-3230 or 1-877-486-4304. If you cannot participate in the live mode, a replay will be available for two weeks following the date of the live conference call. To access the replay, please dial 1-855-859-2056 and enter the passcode 3289283#

Alternatively, to access the simultaneous webcast, go to the following link on RioCan’s website: RioCan Events and Presentations and click on the link for the webcast.

About RioCan

RioCan is one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at December 31, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 223 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.3 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 14 development properties. To learn more about us, please visit www.riocan.com.


For further information contact:

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
Kim Lee
Vice President, Investor Relations
416-646-8326

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 110 M 882 M 882 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 6 873 M 5 460 M 5 460 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 5,40%
Capitalization 6 212 M 4 927 M 4 935 M
EV / Sales 2021 11,8x
EV / Sales 2022 11,4x
Nbr of Employees 586
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart RIOCAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Duration : Period :
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIOCAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 20,19 CAD
Last Close Price 19,55 CAD
Spread / Highest target 12,5%
Spread / Average Target 3,26%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,93%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Edward Sonshine Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Trustee
Jonathan Gitlin President & Chief Operating Officer
Qi Tang Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Paul Victor Godfrey Chairman
George Ho Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIOCAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST16.72%4 935
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC33.26%39 752
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-0.99%19 248
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST-1.85%10 248
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION25.14%9 988
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION21.65%8 528
