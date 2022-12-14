Advanced search
    RIOT   US7672921050

RIOT BLOCKCHAIN, INC.

(RIOT)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-14 pm EST
4.150 USD   +1.97%
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Official PublicationsSector news

Transcript : Riot Blockchain, Inc. - Special Call

12/14/2022 | 05:30pm EST
Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining Riot's Business Update Call this afternoon. My name is Jason Les. I'm the CEO of Riot Blockchain, and I'm joined by Jason Chung, Riot's Head of Corporate...


All news about RIOT BLOCKCHAIN, INC.
04:48pRiot Blockchain, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
03:43pTop Cryptocurrencies Trade Lower as US Raises Interest Rates; Bitcoin Hovers Near $18,0..
MT
12/13Top Cryptocurrencies Climb; Bitcoin Nears $18,000
MT
12/12Top Cryptocurrencies Fall; Bitcoin Holds Above $17,000
MT
12/09Insider Sell: Riot Blockchain
MT
12/09Top Cryptocurrencies Drop; Bitcoin Holds Above $17,000
MT
12/08Top Cryptocurrencies Rise; Bitcoin Advances Above $17,000
MT
12/07Top Cryptocurrencies Decline; Bitcoin Trades Below $17,000
MT
12/06Top Cryptocurrencies Trade Mixed; Bitcoin Close to $17,000
MT
12/05Top Cryptocurrencies Slip; Bitcoin Drops Below $17,000
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 261 M - -
Net income 2022 -392 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,48x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 694 M 694 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,66x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 335
Free-Float 92,4%
Chart RIOT BLOCKCHAIN, INC.
Duration : Period :
Riot Blockchain, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIOT BLOCKCHAIN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 4,15 $
Average target price 10,94 $
Spread / Average Target 164%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jason Les Chief Executive Officer & Director
Colin M. Yee Chief Financial Officer
Benjamin Yi Executive Chairman
Hubert Romeo Marleau Lead Independent Director
Hannah Cho Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIOT BLOCKCHAIN, INC.-81.77%681
MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.-85.82%544
HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.-84.11%161
APPLIED DIGITAL CORPORATION-93.64%149
CLEANSPARK, INC.-76.47%145
BIT DIGITAL, INC.-87.74%61