Bitcoin miner Riot delays annual report, to restate results

March 2 (Reuters) - Bitcoin miner Riot Platforms Inc
said on Thursday it expects to delay its annual
financial report as it has to correct errors identified in
earlier financial statements.
In a regulatory filing, Riot said its financial statements
for the quarters ending in March, June and September in 2021 and
2022 can no longer be relied upon, as it had inaccurately
calculated impairment related to its bitcoin assets.
Riot's shares edged nearly 1% lower in after-hours trading.
The crypto miner expects to file the annual report within a
15-day extension it has obtained from the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission.
