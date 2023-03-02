Advanced search
    RIOT   US7672921050

RIOT PLATFORMS, INC.

(RIOT)
2023-03-02
6.180 USD   +0.65%
05:45pBitcoin miner Riot delays annual report, to restate results
RE
05:39pRiot Platforms Swings to 2022 Net Loss, Revenue Rises
MT
05:16pRIOT PLATFORMS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-K)
AQ
Bitcoin miner Riot delays annual report, to restate results

03/02/2023 | 05:45pm EST
March 2 (Reuters) - Bitcoin miner Riot Platforms Inc said on Thursday it expects to delay its annual financial report as it has to correct errors identified in earlier financial statements.

In a regulatory filing, Riot said its financial statements for the quarters ending in March, June and September in 2021 and 2022 can no longer be relied upon, as it had inaccurately calculated impairment related to its bitcoin assets.

Riot's shares edged nearly 1% lower in after-hours trading.

The crypto miner expects to file the annual report within a 15-day extension it has obtained from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. (Reporting by Anirban Chakroborti in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) 1.11% 22226.7 End-of-day quote.43.41%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) 2.19% 23641.2 End-of-day quote.42.30%
RIOT PLATFORMS, INC. 0.65% 6.18 Delayed Quote.81.12%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 255 M - -
Net income 2022 -394 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,19x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 027 M 1 027 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,04x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,89x
Nbr of Employees 335
Free-Float 92,4%
Managers and Directors
Jason Les Chief Executive Officer & Director
Colin M. Yee Chief Financial Officer
Benjamin Yi Executive Chairman
Hubert Romeo Marleau Lead Independent Director
Hannah Cho Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIOT PLATFORMS, INC.81.12%1 027
MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC.90.35%761
APPLIED DIGITAL CORPORATION47.28%255
HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.95.38%234
CLEANSPARK, INC.26.47%201
BIT DIGITAL, INC.111.67%105