June 24 (Reuters) - Bitcoin miner Riot Platforms said on Monday it had nominated three directors to the board of rival Bitfarms. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)
Riot Platforms, Inc.
Equities
RIOT
US7672921050
Blockchain & Cryptocurrency
