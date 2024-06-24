Riot Platforms, Inc. is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company principally engaged in enhancing its capabilities to mine bitcoin in support of the bitcoin blockchain. It also provides comprehensive and critical mining infrastructure for institutional-scale hosted clients to mine bitcoin at its Rockdale Facility. The Rockdale Facility provides over 700 megawatts in total developed capacity for its bitcoin mining and data center hosting services for institutional-scale hosted clients. It operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. Its Bitcoin Mining segment operates approximately 112,944 miners, with a hash rate capacity of 12.4 exahash per second (EH/s). Its Data Center Hosting segment operates at its Rockdale Facility and focuses on providing co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies. Its Engineering segment designs and manufacturers power distribution equipment and custom engineered electrical products.

