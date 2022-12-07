RioZim : 2021 Annual Report

RioZim Limited, a company listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) since 1971, is pleased to present its annual report for the year ended 31 December 2021.

REPORTING SCOPE

The report contains information about the operations and exploration projects of RioZim Limited ("the Company") and its subsidiaries (together "the Group") in Zimbabwe. Any references in this report to ''our'', ''we'', ''us'', ''the Group'', "Company," "and RioZim" refers to RioZim Limited.

REPORTING FRAMEWORKS

This report was compiled with due consideration of the following regulatory requirements and reporting standards:

Companies and Other Business Entities Act [Chapter 24:31];

Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) Listing Requirements; and

International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

DATA AND ASSURANCE

The financial statements were audited by Ernst & Young Chartered Accountants (Zimbabwe), in accordance with the International Auditing Standards (ISAs). The independent auditor's report is contained on pages 42 to 46.

REINSTATEMENTS

The Group did not make any reinstatements of data previously published.