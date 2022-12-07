Advanced search
    RIOZ   ZW0009011959

RIOZIM LIMITED

(RIOZ)
End-of-day quote Zimbabwe Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-05
140.00 ZWL    0.00%
RioZim : 2021 Annual Report

12/07/2022 | 02:42am EST
WELCOME

TO OUR 2021

ANNUAL REPORT

About This Report

RioZim Limited, a company listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) since 1971, is pleased to present its annual report for the year ended 31 December 2021.

REPORTING SCOPE

The report contains information about the operations and exploration projects of RioZim Limited ("the Company") and its subsidiaries (together "the Group") in Zimbabwe. Any references in this report to ''our'', ''we'', ''us'', ''the Group'', "Company," "and RioZim" refers to RioZim Limited.

REPORTING FRAMEWORKS

This report was compiled with due consideration of the following regulatory requirements and reporting standards:

  • Companies and Other Business Entities Act [Chapter 24:31];
  • Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) Listing Requirements; and
  • International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

DATA AND ASSURANCE

The financial statements were audited by Ernst & Young Chartered Accountants (Zimbabwe), in accordance with the International Auditing Standards (ISAs). The independent auditor's report is contained on pages 42 to 46.

REINSTATEMENTS

The Group did not make any reinstatements of data previously published.

CURRENCY

All references to $ refer to ZW$ throughout this report.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

This report may contain forward-looking statements which relate to the future performance and prospects of the Group. While these statements represent our judgements and future expectations, several known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors may cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations. These include factors that could adversely affect our business and performance. Stakeholders are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained herein. We do not undertake to update publicly or to release any revisions to these forward-looking statements, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of the publication of this report or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

FEEDBACK

We welcome your feedback on our annual report. If you have any suggestions on how we can improve our reporting or clarifications that you may need on any information provided in this report, please send your comments to Mr T Chiurayi, the Company Secretary on

Tawanda.Chiurayi@riozim.co.zw.

RIOZIM LIMITED

1

ANNUAL REPORT 2021

RIOZIM LIMITED

ANNUAL REPORT 2021

Contents of This Report

01

PERFORMANCE & OPERATIONAL

ABOUT RIOZIM

02 REVIEWS

Our Operations at a Glance

04

Chairman's Statement

12

Board of Directors

06

Group CEO's Review

18

Management Structure

08

Health, Safety & Environment

27

Labour Practices

29

03 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Report of the Directors

32

Directors' Responsibility for

35

Financial Reporting

Corporate Governance Statement

37

Direct and Indirect Shareholding

40

of Directors

The RioZim Annual Report is available on the following websites:

  • www.riozim.co.zw

Members may also obtain a copy of the

Annual Report from the office of the

Transfer Secretaries.

2

01 ABOUT RIOZIM

PERFORMANCE &

03

CORPORATE

04

FINANCIAL

05

OTHER

02 OPERATIONAL REVIEWS

GOVERNANCE

STATEMENTS

INFORMATION

Contents of This Report

04 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

05 OTHER INFORMATION

External Auditor's Report

42

Top 20 Shareholders

100

Statement of Profit or Loss

47

Notice of the Annual General Meeting

101

Statement of Other Comprehensive Income

48

Form of Proxy

102

Statement of Financial Position

49

Statement of Changes in Equity

50

Statement of Cash Flows

51

Notes to the Financial Statements

52

RIOZIM LIMITED

3

ANNUAL REPORT 2021

RIOZIM LIMITED

ANNUAL REPORT 2021

Our Operations at a Glance

COMPANY OPERATIONS

In the year under review, the Group operated Renco Mine located in Masvingo, Dalny Mine based in Chakari, Cam & Motor Mine, One-Step Mine and Empress Nickel Refinery located in Kadoma. In addition, the Group holds a 50% interest in Sengwa Colliery (Private) Limited, a company with coal assets located in Gokwe North and a 22.2% interest in RZM Murowa (Private) Limited, a company with a diamond operation located in Zvishavane. The location of these operations as well as the Group's areas of interest are shown below:

4

01 ABOUT RIOZIM

5

Disclaimer

RioZim Ltd. published this content on 07 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
