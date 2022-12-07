RioZim : 2021 Annual Report

RioZim Limited, a company listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) since 1971, is pleased to present its annual report for the year ended 31 December 2021.
REPORTING SCOPE
The report contains information about the operations and exploration projects of RioZim Limited ("the Company") and its subsidiaries (together "the Group") in Zimbabwe. Any references in this report to ''our'', ''we'', ''us'', ''the Group'', "Company," "and RioZim" refers to RioZim Limited.
REPORTING FRAMEWORKS
This report was compiled with due consideration of the following regulatory requirements and reporting standards:
Companies and Other Business Entities Act [Chapter 24:31];
Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) Listing Requirements; and
International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
DATA AND ASSURANCE
The financial statements were audited by Ernst & Young Chartered Accountants (Zimbabwe), in accordance with the International Auditing Standards (ISAs). The independent auditor's report is contained on pages 42 to 46.
REINSTATEMENTS
The Group did not make any reinstatements of data previously published.
CURRENCY
All references to $ refer to ZW$ throughout this report.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT
This report may contain forward-looking statements which relate to the future performance and prospects of the Group. While these statements represent our judgements and future expectations, several known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors may cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations. These include factors that could adversely affect our business and performance. Stakeholders are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained herein. We do not undertake to update publicly or to release any revisions to these forward-looking statements, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of the publication of this report or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
FEEDBACK
We welcome your feedback on our annual report. If you have any suggestions on how we can improve our reporting or clarifications that you may need on any information provided in this report, please send your comments to Mr T Chiurayi, the Company Secretary on
Tawanda.Chiurayi@riozim.co.zw.
Contents of This Report
01
PERFORMANCE & OPERATIONAL
ABOUT RIOZIM
02 REVIEWS
Our Operations at a Glance
04
Chairman's Statement
12
Board of Directors
06
Group CEO's Review
18
Management Structure
08
Health, Safety & Environment
27
Labour Practices
29
03 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
Report of the Directors
32
Directors' Responsibility for
35
Financial Reporting
Corporate Governance Statement
37
Direct and Indirect Shareholding
40
of Directors
2
01 ABOUT RIOZIM
PERFORMANCE &
03
CORPORATE
04
FINANCIAL
05
OTHER
02 OPERATIONAL REVIEWS
GOVERNANCE
STATEMENTS
INFORMATION
Contents of This Report
04 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
05OTHER INFORMATION
External Auditor's Report
42
Top 20 Shareholders
100
Statement of Profit or Loss
47
Notice of the Annual General Meeting
101
Statement of Other Comprehensive Income
48
Form of Proxy
102
Statement of Financial Position
49
Statement of Changes in Equity
50
Statement of Cash Flows
51
Notes to the Financial Statements
52
Our Operations at a Glance
COMPANY OPERATIONS
In the year under review, the Group operated Renco Mine located in Masvingo, Dalny Mine based in Chakari, Cam & Motor Mine, One-Step Mine and Empress Nickel Refinery located in Kadoma. In addition, the Group holds a 50% interest in Sengwa Colliery (Private) Limited, a company with coal assets located in Gokwe North and a 22.2% interest in RZM Murowa (Private) Limited, a company with a diamond operation located in Zvishavane. The location of these operations as well as the Group's areas of interest are shown below:
4
01 ABOUT RIOZIM
5
