CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

INTRODUCTION

The Group's resilience and successes over the years has been dependent on the shareholders' continuous support and investment into long-term sustainable

capital projects in the business. The Group experienced a challenging first six months of the year marked by acute power cuts and foreign currency challenges. That

notwithstanding, the Group managed to increase production output, driven by the BIOX Plant at Cam & Motor mine and the 500 TPH Plant at RZM Murowa. Both plants were commissioned in the prior year and yielded positive returns in the current period.

The Government's positive interventions and more particularly, the upward review of the USD nostro retention to 75% from 60% at the beginning of the year partially cushioned the Group and complemented the output growth. However, despite the Group's efforts in growing output, the overall performance for the period was weighed down by incessant power cuts and high cost of production driven by spiralling cost of inputs which resulted in the Group closing the period

in a net loss position. In spite of the challenges faced, the future of the Group, through the BIOX Plant and the 500TPD Plant, is promising and the outlook looks

positive.

GROUP PERFORMANCE

The group's gold production recorded a 6% growth to 417kg from 393kg attained in the comparative prior year period. The growth in gold production resulted from

increased volumes at Cam & Motor mine driven by the recently installed BIOX Plant. Metal prices were favourable during the period as the gold price rose by 4% from an average price of US$1 834/Oz in the same period in prior year to an average price of US$1 910/Oz in the current period.

Revenue for the period was ZW$49.96 billion in comparison to ZW$4.76 billion recorded in the same period in the prior year. The increase in revenue was partly a result of increased gold output as well as exchange rates variation from the comparative prior period. The Group incurred a net loss for the period of ZW$8.7 billion. Despite the growth in output in the current period, the cost base of the Group remained high due to the rising cost of inputs.

GOLD BUSINESS

Renco mine

Gold production for Renco grew by 11% to 194kg during the period from 174kg recorded in the same period in the prior year. The growth in output is attributable

to the successful shift to the 'high throughput low grade' strategy as grades continue to slide down.