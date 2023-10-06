RioZim Limited
CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT
INTRODUCTION
The Group's resilience and successes over the years has been dependent on the shareholders' continuous support and investment into long-term sustainable
capital projects in the business. The Group experienced a challenging first six months of the year marked by acute power cuts and foreign currency challenges. That
notwithstanding, the Group managed to increase production output, driven by the BIOX Plant at Cam & Motor mine and the 500 TPH Plant at RZM Murowa. Both plants were commissioned in the prior year and yielded positive returns in the current period.
The Government's positive interventions and more particularly, the upward review of the USD nostro retention to 75% from 60% at the beginning of the year partially cushioned the Group and complemented the output growth. However, despite the Group's efforts in growing output, the overall performance for the period was weighed down by incessant power cuts and high cost of production driven by spiralling cost of inputs which resulted in the Group closing the period
in a net loss position. In spite of the challenges faced, the future of the Group, through the BIOX Plant and the 500TPD Plant, is promising and the outlook looks
positive.
GROUP PERFORMANCE
The group's gold production recorded a 6% growth to 417kg from 393kg attained in the comparative prior year period. The growth in gold production resulted from
increased volumes at Cam & Motor mine driven by the recently installed BIOX Plant. Metal prices were favourable during the period as the gold price rose by 4% from an average price of US$1 834/Oz in the same period in prior year to an average price of US$1 910/Oz in the current period.
Revenue for the period was ZW$49.96 billion in comparison to ZW$4.76 billion recorded in the same period in the prior year. The increase in revenue was partly a result of increased gold output as well as exchange rates variation from the comparative prior period. The Group incurred a net loss for the period of ZW$8.7 billion. Despite the growth in output in the current period, the cost base of the Group remained high due to the rising cost of inputs.
GOLD BUSINESS
Renco mine
Gold production for Renco grew by 11% to 194kg during the period from 174kg recorded in the same period in the prior year. The growth in output is attributable
to the successful shift to the 'high throughput low grade' strategy as grades continue to slide down.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT
OF PROFIT OR LOSS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2023
30 Jun 2023
30 Jun 2022
Reviewed
Reviewed
Note
ZW$000
ZW$000
Revenue
6
49 958 251
4 756 485
Cost of sales
(41 663 813)
(4 602 322)
Gross profit
8 294 438
154 163
Distribution and selling costs
(14 912)
-
Administrative expenses
(18 891 943)
(2 544 621)
Other income
916 340
98 668
Operating loss
(9 696 077)
(2 291 790)
Finance costs
(646 738)
(221 892)
Share of profit from an associate
13
413 890
83 813
Loss before tax
(9 928 925)
(2 429 869)
Income tax credit/(expense)
1 217 031
(3 039 249)
Loss for the period
(8 711 894)
(5 469 118)
Loss for the period attributable to:
Owners of the parent
(8 698 200)
(5 463 730)
Non-controlling interests
(13 694)
(5 388)
(8 711 894)
(5 469 118)
Loss per share (cents):
Basic
(7 128)
(4 477)
Diluted basic
(7 128)
(4 477)
Dalny mine
Dalny operated under care and maintenance throughout the period. The future of the mine is dependent on resuscitation of underground operations after the open pit resources were exhausted in prior years. The underground project requires a huge investment and is scheduled to be pursued in the near future.
Cam & Motor mine
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2023
30 Jun 2023
30 Jun 2022
Reviewed
Reviewed
ZW$000
ZW$000
After successful completion and commissioning of the BIOX Plant in the prior year, the key focus in the current period was optimisation and ramping up of production to plant capacity. As a result of the ramping up exercise, production leap frogged by 6% to 223kg from 211kg achieved in the comparative prior year
period.
After addressing all the notable teething challenges during the period, the forecast for the second half the year is positive and the mine is set to continue on the growth trajectory achieved in the six-month period.
BASE METALS BUSINESS
The Empress Nickel Refinery continued under care and maintenance throughout the period.
CHROME BUSINESS
There has been no change on the Company's chrome claims in Darwendale as the court case is still pending finalisation.
DIAMOND BUSINESS
RZM Murowa, the Group's associate, recorded an 84% increase in production from 115 000 carats achieved in half year 2022, to 212 000 carats in the current
Loss for the period
Other comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss:
Foreign currency translation exchange gains
Net other comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss
Other comprehensive income not to be reclassified to profit or loss
Total other comprehensive income for the period net of tax
Total comprehensive income for the period
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
Equity holders of the parent
Non-controlling interests
(8 711 894)
(5 469 118)
65 055 024
9 369 724
65 055 024
9 369 724
-
-
65 055 024
9 369 724
56 343 130
3 900 606
58 570 914
3 961 870
(2 227 784)
(61 264)
56 343 130
3 900 606
period. This marked growth in production was stimulated by the recently installed 500 TPD Plant which was commissioned in the second half of the previous year. Despite some teething challenges that were encountered in the first quarter of the year, the overall performance of the plant for the period was satisfactory which
enabled the ramping up of plant throughput.
The contribution from the associate towards the Group's profitability remains positive backed by the increased production output as share of profit from the
associate increased from ZW$83.8 million in comparative period to ZW$413.9 million in the current period.
OUTLOOK
The stability and performance of the Group's two major projects, the BIOX Plant at Cam & Motor and the 500 TPD Plant at RZM Murowa, during the period provides
confidence for a positive outlook in the second half of the year as the Company is set to continue sweating these two assets towards designed capacity.
Power supply remains a significant threat to the business as this will curtail plant running time. The Group installed back up power generators to mitigate the
production losses occasioned by power cuts however, this comes with an increased cost of production.
The dynamic and challenging macro-economic environment remains an impediment to business growth and continues to have a negative effect on the operating performance of the Group.
DIRECTORATE
The Board wishes to announce the resignation of Mr Manit M. Shah as the Chief Executive Officer of the Group from the 27th of April 2023. Manit was influential
in steering the Group's milestone projects which have now come to fruition and the Board is grateful for his contribution to the success of the Group. The Board wishes him well in his future endeavours.
Mr. Rajgopal Swami was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer for the Group with effect from the 28th of April 2023. Raj has been part of the RioZim Group for several years as the Chief Finance Officer and has been an integral part in the success of the business. Mr. Atish Mangal was appointed as the Chief Finance Officer with effect from the 28th of April 2023.
The Board is also pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Grant R. Flanagan and Mr. Ajay P. Shanghavi as Non-Executive Directors with effect from the 28th of
April 2023. Grant has over 20 years' experience specialising in the frontier and emerging market of Africa. Ajay is a Mechanical Engineer and Production Engineer by profession and also holds a Marketing, Computer and General Management diploma. These two will certainly bring necessary technical support and diversity
to the Board.
Mr. Gopal K. Jain resigned as a Non-Executive Director with effect from the 27th of April 2023. The Board would like to thank Mr Jain for his valuable contribution
to the Group.
DIVIDENDS
No dividends were declared for the period.
APPRECIATION
I would like to extend my appreciation to my esteemed Directors for their perseverance and commitment in transforming the fortunes of the Company. I am confident that the progress achieved under the Directors' oversight in the period under review will steer the Group back to profitability. I am also humbled by the continued dedication of our Management and resilience of our Employees towards the success of the Company. I further acknowledge all our valuable stakeholders
who continue to support our Group.
S R BEEBEEJAUN
CHAIRMAN
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT
OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT 30 JUNE 2023
30 Jun 2023
31 Dec 2022
Reviewed
Audited
Note
ZW$000
ZW$000
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
8
382 641 272
47 891 528
Exploration, evaluation and
development assets
71 821 753
8 679 608
Right of use asset
430 488
81 744
Investment in associate company
13
160 755 671
18 521 109
Fair value through other comprehensive
income investments
9
24 659
24 659
Total non-current assets
615 673 843
75 198 648
Current assets
Inventories
10
78 452 120
9 565 620
Trade and other receivables
40 529 003
4 795 721
Cash and cash equivalents
14 252 020
394 558
Total current assets
133 233 143
14 755 899
Total assets
748 906 986
89 954 547
EQUITY & LIABILITIES
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
1 345
1 345
Share premium
20 789
20 789
Fair value through other comprehensive
income reserve
23 403
23 403
Accumulated losses
(30 909 519)
(22 211 319)
Foreign currency translation reserve
93 296 770
26 027 656
Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent
62 432 788
3 861 874
Non-controlling interests
(2 518 562)
(290 808)
Total equity
59 914 226
3 571 066
Non-current liabilities
Interest-bearing loans and borrowings
11
3 059 334
1 466 173
Mine rehabilitation provision
20 852 904
2 486 067
Other payables
12
173 679 431
20 706 978
Deferred tax liabilities
9 687 603
10 904 633
Employee benefit liability
169 321
169 321
Lease liability
-
94 463
Total non-current liabilities
207 448 593
35 827 635
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
12
416 861 921
42 312 856
Interest-bearing loans and borrowings
11
64 165 660
8 225 156
Lease liability
516 586
17 834
Total current liabilities
481 544 167
50 555 846
Total liabilities
688 992 760
86 383 481
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
748 906 986
89 954 547
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF
CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2023
Attributable To Equity Holders Of The Parent
Fair value
Foreign
through other
currency
Non-
Share
Share
comprehensive
translation
Accumulated
controlling
Total
capital
premium
income reserve
reserve
losses
Total
interests
Equity
ZW$000
ZW$000
ZW$000
ZW$000
ZW$000
ZW$000
ZW$000
ZW$000
Balance at 1 January 2022
1 345
20 789
13 173
6 003 034
(2 061 721)
3 976 620
(33 090)
3 943 530
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(5 463 730)
(5 463 730)
(5 388)
(5 469 118)
Other comprehensive income/(loss) net of tax
-
-
-
9 425 600
-
9 425 600
(55 876)
9 369 724
Total comprehensive income/(loss) net of tax
-
-
-
9 425 600
(5 463 730)
3 961 870
(61 265)
3 900 606
Balance as at 30 June 2022 (reviewed)
1 345
20 789
13 173
15 428 634
(7 525 451)
7 938 490
(94 355)
7 844 136
Balance at 1 January 2023
1 345
20 789
23 403
26 027 656
(22 211 319)
3 861 874
(290 778)
3 571 096
Loss for the period
-
-
(8 698 200)
(8 698 200)
(13 694)
(8 711 894)
Other comprehensive income/(loss) net of tax
-
-
67 269 114
-
67 269 114
(2 214 090)
65 055 024
Total comprehensive income/(loss) net of tax
-
-
-
67 269 114
(8 698 200)
58 570 914
(2 227 784)
56 343 130
Balance as at 30 June 2023 (reviewed)
1 345
20 789
23 403
93 296 770
(30 909 519)
62 432 788
(2 518 562)
59 914 226
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF
CASHFLOWS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2023
30 Jun 2023
30 Jun 2022
Reviewed
Reviewed
Note
ZW$000
ZW$000
Net cash flows from operating activities
12 174 618
419 755
Cash flows from investing activities
Investment in exploration and evaluation assets
8
(646 725)
(174 341)
Additions to property, plant and equipment
(1 051 109)
(122 244)
Net cash used in investing activities
(1 697 835)
(296 585)
Cash flows from financing activities
Inflows from borrowings
-
196 609
Repayment of borrowings
(5 705 043)
(157 875)
Repayment of lease liability
(53 646)
-
Net cash used in financing activities
(5 758 689)
(38 734)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
4 718 094
26 362
Unrealised exchange gains on foreign currency balances
9 139 369
135 542
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
394 558
142 788
Cash and cash equivalents at 30 June 2023
14 252 021
304 692
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2023
1 GENERAL INFORMATION
RioZim Limited ('the Company') and its subsidiaries (together 'the Group') is involved in mining and metallurgical operations in different locations in Zimbabwe. The Group has mining operations and a metallurgical plant.
The Company is a limited liability company incorporated and domiciled in Zimbabwe. The address of its registered office is 1 Kenilworth Road, Highlands, Harare. The Company is listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange. These condensed consolidated financial statements were authorised for issue by the Board
of Directors on 15 September 2023.
- BASIS OF PREPARATION
The condensed consolidated financial statements of the Group have been prepared using accounting policies consistent with International Financial Reporting
Standards (IFRS) and in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting and the disclosure requirements of the Companies and Other Business Entities Act (Chapter 24:31).
The condensed consolidated financial statements are presented in Zimbabwean Dollars (ZW$), and all values are rounded to the nearest thousand (ZW$000), except where otherwise indicated. The Group's functional currency is the United States Dollar (US$).
The condensed consolidated financial statements are based on statutory records that are maintained under the historical cost conventions as modified by measurement of certain financial assets at fair value. They do not include all the information and disclosures required in the annual financial statements, and should be read in conjunction with the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022.
The Group used interbank exchange rates to convert all transaction and balances from the Group's functional currency United States Dollar (US$) to the reporting currency Zimbabwean Dollar (ZW$). The closing interbank exchange rate as at 30 June 2023 was 5 739.84 (31 December 2022: 684.33).
In 2019, the Public Accountants and Auditors Board (PAAB) issued a pronouncement that factors and characteristics for the application of IAS 29 "Financial
Reporting in Hyper-Inflationary Economies" in Zimbabwe were met and therefore mandated IAS 29 to be applied in the preparation and presentation of financial statements for entities in Zimbabwe. Hyper-inflation financial reporting is however, applicable to entities whose functional currency is the currency in hyper-inflation.
The Group's functional currency is USD, which is not a currency in hyper-inflation and therefore IAS 29 is not applicable to the financial statements of the
Group.
- SIGNIFICANT JUDGEMENTS AND ESTIMATES
When preparing the condensed consolidated financial statements, management undertakes a number of judgements, estimates and assumptions about
recognition and measurement of assets, liabilities, income and expenses. The actual results may differ from the judgements, estimates and assumptions made by management, and will seldom equal the estimated. The judgements, estimates and assumptions applied in the condensed consolidated financial statements, including the key sources of estimation uncertainties were the same as those applied in the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended
31 December 2022.
- SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES
The condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the accounting policies adopted in the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 and applicable amendments to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
- OPERATING SEGMENT INFORMATION
Management has determined the Group's operating segments based on the information reviewed by the Board for the purpose of allocating resources and assessing performance. The revenue, operating profit, assets and liabilities reported to the Board are measured consistently with those in the reported condensed consolidated financial statements.
Gold segment
This operating segment develops and mines gold that is ultimately sold as gold bullion.
Base metals segment
This operating segment comprises of base metals refining facilities.
The Group management monitors the operating results of its business units separately for the purpose of making decisions about resource allocation and performance assessment. Segment performance is evaluated based on operating profit or loss and is measured consistently with operating profit or loss in the consolidated financial statements. However, the Group's financing (finance costs) and income taxes are managed on a Group basis and are not allocated to operating segments.
Transfer prices between operating segments are on an arm's length basis in a manner similar to transactions with third parties.
The following table presents revenue and profit information about the Group's operating segments for the six months ended 30 June 2023:
Adjustments
Gold
Base Metals
and eliminations
Consolidated
Six months ended 30 June 2023
ZW$000
ZW$000
ZW$000
ZW$000
Revenue
External customers
49 605 159
353 092
-
49 958 251
Results
Segment profit/(loss)
2 211 689
1 011 907
(12 919 673)
(9 696 077)
Net finance cost
(646 738)
Share of associate profit
413 890
Income tax credit
1 217 031
Loss for the period
(8 711 895)
Other disclosures
Depreciation
(4 840 105)
(308 406)
(188 246)
(5 336 757)
Amortisation of development costs
(1 002 429)
-
-
(1 002 429)
Segment assets (June 2023)
413 851 150
44 206 907
290 848 928
748 906 986
Segment liabilities (June 2023)
446 653 248
42 244 356
200 095 156
688 992 760
Capital expenditure (June 2023)
1 261 806
-
436 029
1 697 835
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (cont'd)
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2023
Adjustments
Gold
Base Metals
and eliminations
Consolidated
Six months ended 30 June 2022
ZW$000
ZW$000
ZW$000
ZW$000
Revenue
External customers
4 728 469
28 016
-
4 756 485
Results
Segment profit/(loss)
(1 122 159)
(353 311)
(816 320)
(2 291 790)
Net finance cost
(221 892)
Share of associate profit
83 813
Income tax expense
(3 039 249)
Loss for the period
(5 469 118)
Other disclosures
Depreciation
(795 312)
(52 769)
(17 139)
(865 220)
Amortisation of development costs
(103 263)
-
-
(103 263)
Segment assets (June 2022)
32 747 837
3 199 500
12 893 287
48 786 624
Segment liabilities (June 2022)
6 244 981
13 499 347
21 198 160
40 942 488
Capital expenditure (June 2022)
1 126 695
6 605
67 997
1 201 297
Finance costs and fair value gains and losses on financial assets are not allocated to individual segments as the
underlying instruments are managed on an overall Group basis. Taxes, interest bearing liabilities and certain assets such as Fair Value Through Other Comprehensive Income Investments, investments in associates, Financial assets at Amortised Cost and cash and cash equivalents are not allocated to those segments as they are also managed on an overall Group basis. These are included in adjustments and eliminations in the segment disclosures.
6 REVENUE
30 Jun 2023
30 Jun 2022
Reviewed
Reviewed
ZW$000
ZW$000
Gold
49 605 159
4 728 469
Base metals
353 092
28 016
Total revenue
49 958 251
4 756 485
7 FAIR VALUE OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND LIABILITIES
Fair value of FVOCI investments, trade receivables, interest-bearing borrowings and all other receivables and payables approximates their carrying amount.
Fair value hierarchy
The Group uses the following hierarchy for determining and disclosing the fair value of financial instruments by
valuation technique:
Level 1 - Quoted (unadjusted) market prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities.
Level 2 - Valuation techniques for which the lowest-level input that is significant to the fair value measurement
is directly or indirectly observable.
Level 3 - Valuation techniques for which the lowest-level input that is significant to the fair value measurement
is unobservable.
Level 1
Level 2
Level 3
Recurring fair value measurements
ZW$000
ZW$000
ZW$000
30 June 2023
FVOCI investments
-
-
24 659
Trade receivables (subject to provisional pricing)
-
243 563
-
Impact of level 3 measurements on Other Comprehensive Income
-
-
-
31 December 2022
FVOCI investments
-
-
24 659
Impact of level 3 measurements
on Other Comprehensive Income
-
-
10 768
There were no transfers in or transfers out of Level 3 and Level 2 financial instruments.
Trade receivables (subject to provisional pricing)
The Group had trade receivables (subject to provisional pricing) arising from provisional pricing sales
arrangements which the Group entered into with some of its metals in concentrate customers. Final settlement value would be based on final dry weight, agreed assays and final prices which were to be determined at
the end of the Quotational Period (QP), usually 60 days after date of shipment. The QP is the period after
the physical shipment of goods during which the price and grade of mineral sold is subject to change due to fluctuations in commodity prices.
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (cont'd)
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2023
7 FAIR VALUE OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND LIABILITIES cont'd
Description of valuation technique used and key inputs to valuation of the trade receivables
Fair value as at:
Valuation
Significant
Type of financial instrument
30 June 2023
31 Dec 2022
Technique
inputs
ZW$000
ZW$000
Trade receivables
(subject to provisional pricing)
243 563
-
DCF
Estimated future
commodity prices.
Quantities and final
assays
Valuation techniques
Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income (FVOCI) investments
The fair value of the FVOCI investments has been determined using the net asset value (NAV) of the investee. Management has evaluated and believes that
NAV provides the most reliable and reasonable fair value after taking into account of the information available, the nature and operations of the investee and
the purpose of the Group's investment in the investee.
The shares of the investee are not publicly traded and there are no other similar companies in the same market whose shares are publicly traded. Furthermore,
the investee does not have a history of declaring dividends. The Group does not have access to the investee's future plans and budgets given the size of its shareholding in the investee. After considering the above factors and the materiality of the investment, management believes that NAV gives the best estimate of the investment's fair value.
Below is the financial information of the investee as at 30 June 2023 that was used to calculate the fair value.
30 Jun 2023
31 Dec 2022
Reviewed
Audited
ZW$000
ZW$000
Total assets
2 909 022
2 909 022
Total liabilities
(1 321 168)
(1 321 168)
Net asset value
1 587 854
1 587 854
Fair value of investment (1.553% )
24 659
24 659
8 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT
Heavy
Capital
Furniture
Land and
Plant and
mobile
work
Motor
and
buildings
equipment
equipment
in progress
vehicles
and fittings
Total
GROUP
ZW$000
ZW$000
ZW$000
ZW$000
ZW$000
ZW$000
ZW$000
Cost
At 31 December 2021
2 984 661
1 863 378
815 334
3 871 809
77 112
47 100
9 659 393
Additions
-
11 108 005
-
1 941 360
11 544
10 932
13 071 842
Transfers*
-
21 904 870
(118 706)
(23 457 457)
118 706
-
(1 552 587)
Foreign currency translation
exchange gain/(loss)
13 746 714
(4 394 237)
1 950 453
19 429 777
(38 013)
440 097
30 787 834
At 31 December 2022
16 731 375
30 482 016
2 647 081
1 785 489
169 349
498 129
51 966 483
Additions
-
664 768
-
202 453
-
183 888
1 051 109
Foreign currency translation
exchange gain/(loss)
117 215 218
201 634 103
7 121 710
9 271 157
219 223
3 227 025
338 688 437
At 30 June 2023
133 946 593
232 780 887
9 768 791
11 259 099
388 572
3 909 043
392 052 985
Accumulated Depreciation
At 31 December 2021
237 344
663 051
379 798
-
39 699
19 659
1 339 551
Depreciation charge for
the year
371 461
1 295 724
942 588
-
85 896
39 735
2 735 405
At 31 December 2022
608 805
1 958 775
1 322 386
-
125 595
59 394
4 074 956
Depreciation charge for
the year
596 690
3 810 208
840 873
-
32 822
56 164
5 336 757
At 30 June 2023
1 205 495
5 768 983
2 163 259
-
158 418
115 557
9 411 713
Net book value
At 31 December 2022
16 122 570
28 176 285
1 324 694
1 785 489
43 753
438 736
47 891 528
At 30 June 2023
132 741 097
227 011 904
7 605 532
11 259 099
230 154
3 793 485
382 641 272
9 RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS
Rentals
charged
Services
Loans from
Services
Amount owed
Amount owed
by related
charged to
related
charged by
by related
to related
parties
related parties
parties
related parties
parties*
parties^
ZW$000
ZW$000
ZW$000
ZW$000
ZW$000
Associate
RZM Murowa (Pvt) Ltd
Jun 2023
-
968 250
14 788 669
-
-
299 468 005
Dec 2022
-
505 574
11 053 166
-
-
28 684 683
Shareholders
GemRioZim Investments
Limited
Jun 2023
-
-
-
1 194 601
-
15 823 350
Dec 2022
-
-
-
453 356
-
1 750 295
RioZim Pension Fund
Jun 2023
71 642
-
-
-
-
516 260
Dec 2022
38 140
-
-
-
-
112 296
Directors fees
Jun 2023
-
-
-
174 805
1 236 572
Dec 2022
-
-
-
163 258
-
152 411
Amount owed to related parties are included in trade and other payables in the statement of financial position.
All related party outstanding balances at the year-end are unsecured and interest free and settlement occurs in cash.
Terms and conditions of transactions with related parties
Transactions with RZM Murowa (Private) Limited (Murowa)
Management fees
RioZim Limited provides administration services to Murowa under a service level agreement.
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (cont'd)
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2023
10 INVENTORIES
30 Jun 2023
31 Dec 2022
Reviewed
Audited
ZW$000
ZW$000
Stores and consumables
51 044 388
6 418 250
Ore stockpiles
7 134 620
730 302
Metals and minerals in concentrates and circuit
18 797 973
2 241 194
Finished metals
1 475 139
175 874
78 452 120
9 565 620
Inventory write-down during the period amounted to Nil (Dec 2022 : ZW$267 622 000)
11 INTEREST-BEARING LOANS AND BORROWINGS
Effective
30 Jun 2023
31 Dec 2022
Interest rate
Reviewed
Audited
%
Maturity
ZW$000
ZW$000
Current
Bank loans (facility limit US$15.5m)
10%
On scheduled dates
43 499 440
5 761 220
Long term loan (Centametal AG)
0%
December 2019*
20 666 220
2 463 936
64 165 660
8 225 156
Non-current
Bank loans (facility limit US$15.5m)
10%
On scheduled dates
3 059 334
1 466 173
3 059 334
1 466 173
* These facilities matured and are overdue (refer below on Centametal loan)
Security
Bank loans were secured by revenue assignment agreements in respect of gold proceeds.
All other interest bearing loans and borrowings are unsecured.
Centametal loan
This loan was repayable in equal monthly instalments of US$100 000 commencing on 1 July 2014 ending December 2019. The loan is interest free and is unsecured. The outstanding principal loan amount is US$3 600
000 (Dec 2022 : US$3 600 000) and has been recorded at amortised value of ZW$20 666 220 000 (Dec 2022:
ZW$ 2 463 936 000). The loan is under a legal dispute and is pending finalisation by the courts.
12 TRADE AND OTHER PAYABLES
30 Jun 2023
31 Dec 2022
Reviewed
Audited
ZW$000
ZW$000
Current
Trade payables
49 433 851
5 515 700
Accruals
16 413 977
1 684 820
Leave pay liabilities
13 841 601
1 740 936
Statutory liabilities
10 722 019
1 366 607
Other payables
326 450 473
32 004 793
416 861 921
42 312 856
Other payables include mostly the amount due to associate company (RZM Murowa Private Limited)
Non-current
Other payables
173 679 431
20 706 978
173 679 431
20 706 978
Non-current other payables relate to BCL Limited (in liquidation) liability which is under litigation which has
been outstanding since 2016. The legal matter is not expected to be settled in the next 12 months from the reporting period, therefore the amount owing of ZW$173 679 431 000 has been classified under non-
current.
Terms and conditions of the above financial liabilities are in the ordinary course of business:
Trade and other payables are generally non-interest bearing and are normally settled on 30- 90 day terms.
13 INVESTMENT IN ASSOCIATE
The Group has a 22.2% (Dec 2022: 22.2%) interest in RZM Murowa (Private) Limited (Murowa), an unlisted diamonds mining company, operating in Zimbabwe. The associate is strategic to the Group as it brings diversity to the Group's major minerals produced which are gold and basemetals.
The Group's interest in Murowa is accounted for using the equity method in the condensed consolidated financial statements. The financial period for the associate is the same as that of the Group. The Group trades with
Murowa on an arm's length basis and there are no restrictions affect trading between the entities.
The following table illustrates the summarised carrying amount of the investment in associate Murowa :
30 June 2023
31 Dec 2022
Reviewed
Audited
ZW$000
ZW$000
Carrying amount of the investment
At 1 January
18 521 109
2 882 544
Foreign currency translation gains
141 820 672
15 536 416
Share of profit for the period
413 890
102 149
At 30 June 2023
160 755 671
18 521 109
The Group has performed an impairment assessment of its investment in associate and concluded that the investment is not impaired.
14 EVENTS AFTER REPORTING PERIOD
There were no events that occurred after the reporting period end and the date when the financial statements
were authorised for issue that require adjustments to the reported amounts or disclosures.
These administrative services include corporate in-house legal services, human resources consultation and management, corporate secretarial services, IT
AUDITOR'S STATEMENT
support services, procurement services, technical consultation, internal audit services and any other services as agreed by the parties in writing. The fees
These interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been reviewed by Mazars Registered Public
under this agreement are 1.5% of turnover.
Auditors and an unqualified review conclusion was issued thereon.
Transactions with Gem RioZim Investments LimitedManagement fees
The reviewer's report is available for inspection at the Group's registered office. The engagement partner for the
Management fees are for advisory and consultation services which are rendered by GemRioZim Investments Limited. The management fees are charged at
review is Lovemore Kamuzangaza (PAAB Practicing Number 0425).
1% of the net turnover of RioZim Group including turnover from affiliate companies and recoveries for running expenses and subsistence fees.
Lease of space
RioZim Limited has a commercial lease for its Head Office space from RioZim Pension Fund. The lease term will run to 30 April 2024
