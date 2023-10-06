RioZim Limited

Reviewed Group

Interim Financial Results

For The Half Year Ended 30 June 2023

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

INTRODUCTION

The Group's resilience and successes over the years has been dependent on the shareholders' continuous support and investment into long-term sustainable

capital projects in the business. The Group experienced a challenging first six months of the year marked by acute power cuts and foreign currency challenges. That

notwithstanding, the Group managed to increase production output, driven by the BIOX Plant at Cam & Motor mine and the 500 TPH Plant at RZM Murowa. Both plants were commissioned in the prior year and yielded positive returns in the current period.

The Government's positive interventions and more particularly, the upward review of the USD nostro retention to 75% from 60% at the beginning of the year partially cushioned the Group and complemented the output growth. However, despite the Group's efforts in growing output, the overall performance for the period was weighed down by incessant power cuts and high cost of production driven by spiralling cost of inputs which resulted in the Group closing the period

in a net loss position. In spite of the challenges faced, the future of the Group, through the BIOX Plant and the 500TPD Plant, is promising and the outlook looks

positive.

GROUP PERFORMANCE

The group's gold production recorded a 6% growth to 417kg from 393kg attained in the comparative prior year period. The growth in gold production resulted from

increased volumes at Cam & Motor mine driven by the recently installed BIOX Plant. Metal prices were favourable during the period as the gold price rose by 4% from an average price of US$1 834/Oz in the same period in prior year to an average price of US$1 910/Oz in the current period.

Revenue for the period was ZW$49.96 billion in comparison to ZW$4.76 billion recorded in the same period in the prior year. The increase in revenue was partly a result of increased gold output as well as exchange rates variation from the comparative prior period. The Group incurred a net loss for the period of ZW$8.7 billion. Despite the growth in output in the current period, the cost base of the Group remained high due to the rising cost of inputs.

GOLD BUSINESS

Renco mine

Gold production for Renco grew by 11% to 194kg during the period from 174kg recorded in the same period in the prior year. The growth in output is attributable

to the successful shift to the 'high throughput low grade' strategy as grades continue to slide down.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT

OF PROFIT OR LOSS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2023

30 Jun 2023

30 Jun 2022

Reviewed

Reviewed

Note

ZW$000

ZW$000

Revenue

6

49 958 251

4 756 485

Cost of sales

(41 663 813)

(4 602 322)

Gross profit

8 294 438

154 163

Distribution and selling costs

(14 912)

-

Administrative expenses

(18 891 943)

(2 544 621)

Other income

916 340

98 668

Operating loss

(9 696 077)

(2 291 790)

Finance costs

(646 738)

(221 892)

Share of profit from an associate

13

413 890

83 813

Loss before tax

(9 928 925)

(2 429 869)

Income tax credit/(expense)

1 217 031

(3 039 249)

Loss for the period

(8 711 894)

(5 469 118)

Loss for the period attributable to:

Owners of the parent

(8 698 200)

(5 463 730)

Non-controlling interests

(13 694)

(5 388)

(8 711 894)

(5 469 118)

Loss per share (cents):

Basic

(7 128)

(4 477)

Diluted basic

(7 128)

(4 477)

Dalny mine

Dalny operated under care and maintenance throughout the period. The future of the mine is dependent on resuscitation of underground operations after the open pit resources were exhausted in prior years. The underground project requires a huge investment and is scheduled to be pursued in the near future.

Cam & Motor mine

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2023

30 Jun 2023

30 Jun 2022

Reviewed

Reviewed

ZW$000

ZW$000

After successful completion and commissioning of the BIOX Plant in the prior year, the key focus in the current period was optimisation and ramping up of production to plant capacity. As a result of the ramping up exercise, production leap frogged by 6% to 223kg from 211kg achieved in the comparative prior year

period.

After addressing all the notable teething challenges during the period, the forecast for the second half the year is positive and the mine is set to continue on the growth trajectory achieved in the six-month period.

BASE METALS BUSINESS

The Empress Nickel Refinery continued under care and maintenance throughout the period.

CHROME BUSINESS

There has been no change on the Company's chrome claims in Darwendale as the court case is still pending finalisation.

DIAMOND BUSINESS

RZM Murowa, the Group's associate, recorded an 84% increase in production from 115 000 carats achieved in half year 2022, to 212 000 carats in the current

Loss for the period

Other comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss:

Foreign currency translation exchange gains

Net other comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss

Other comprehensive income not to be reclassified to profit or loss

Total other comprehensive income for the period net of tax

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

Equity holders of the parent

Non-controlling interests

(8 711 894)

(5 469 118)

65 055 024

9 369 724

65 055 024

9 369 724

-

-

65 055 024

9 369 724

56 343 130

3 900 606

58 570 914

3 961 870

(2 227 784)

(61 264)

56 343 130

3 900 606

period. This marked growth in production was stimulated by the recently installed 500 TPD Plant which was commissioned in the second half of the previous year. Despite some teething challenges that were encountered in the first quarter of the year, the overall performance of the plant for the period was satisfactory which

enabled the ramping up of plant throughput.

The contribution from the associate towards the Group's profitability remains positive backed by the increased production output as share of profit from the

associate increased from ZW$83.8 million in comparative period to ZW$413.9 million in the current period.

OUTLOOK

The stability and performance of the Group's two major projects, the BIOX Plant at Cam & Motor and the 500 TPD Plant at RZM Murowa, during the period provides

confidence for a positive outlook in the second half of the year as the Company is set to continue sweating these two assets towards designed capacity.

Power supply remains a significant threat to the business as this will curtail plant running time. The Group installed back up power generators to mitigate the

production losses occasioned by power cuts however, this comes with an increased cost of production.

The dynamic and challenging macro-economic environment remains an impediment to business growth and continues to have a negative effect on the operating performance of the Group.

DIRECTORATE

The Board wishes to announce the resignation of Mr Manit M. Shah as the Chief Executive Officer of the Group from the 27th of April 2023. Manit was influential

in steering the Group's milestone projects which have now come to fruition and the Board is grateful for his contribution to the success of the Group. The Board wishes him well in his future endeavours.

Mr. Rajgopal Swami was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer for the Group with effect from the 28th of April 2023. Raj has been part of the RioZim Group for several years as the Chief Finance Officer and has been an integral part in the success of the business. Mr. Atish Mangal was appointed as the Chief Finance Officer with effect from the 28th of April 2023.

The Board is also pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Grant R. Flanagan and Mr. Ajay P. Shanghavi as Non-Executive Directors with effect from the 28th of

April 2023. Grant has over 20 years' experience specialising in the frontier and emerging market of Africa. Ajay is a Mechanical Engineer and Production Engineer by profession and also holds a Marketing, Computer and General Management diploma. These two will certainly bring necessary technical support and diversity

to the Board.

Mr. Gopal K. Jain resigned as a Non-Executive Director with effect from the 27th of April 2023. The Board would like to thank Mr Jain for his valuable contribution

to the Group.

DIVIDENDS

No dividends were declared for the period.

APPRECIATION

I would like to extend my appreciation to my esteemed Directors for their perseverance and commitment in transforming the fortunes of the Company. I am confident that the progress achieved under the Directors' oversight in the period under review will steer the Group back to profitability. I am also humbled by the continued dedication of our Management and resilience of our Employees towards the success of the Company. I further acknowledge all our valuable stakeholders

who continue to support our Group.

S R BEEBEEJAUN

CHAIRMAN

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT

OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 30 JUNE 2023

30 Jun 2023

31 Dec 2022

Reviewed

Audited

Note

ZW$000

ZW$000

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

8

382 641 272

47 891 528

Exploration, evaluation and

development assets

71 821 753

8 679 608

Right of use asset

430 488

81 744

Investment in associate company

13

160 755 671

18 521 109

Fair value through other comprehensive

income investments

9

24 659

24 659

Total non-current assets

615 673 843

75 198 648

Current assets

Inventories

10

78 452 120

9 565 620

Trade and other receivables

40 529 003

4 795 721

Cash and cash equivalents

14 252 020

394 558

Total current assets

133 233 143

14 755 899

Total assets

748 906 986

89 954 547

EQUITY & LIABILITIES

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

1 345

1 345

Share premium

20 789

20 789

Fair value through other comprehensive

income reserve

23 403

23 403

Accumulated losses

(30 909 519)

(22 211 319)

Foreign currency translation reserve

93 296 770

26 027 656

Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent

62 432 788

3 861 874

Non-controlling interests

(2 518 562)

(290 808)

Total equity

59 914 226

3 571 066

Non-current liabilities

Interest-bearing loans and borrowings

11

3 059 334

1 466 173

Mine rehabilitation provision

20 852 904

2 486 067

Other payables

12

173 679 431

20 706 978

Deferred tax liabilities

9 687 603

10 904 633

Employee benefit liability

169 321

169 321

Lease liability

-

94 463

Total non-current liabilities

207 448 593

35 827 635

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

12

416 861 921

42 312 856

Interest-bearing loans and borrowings

11

64 165 660

8 225 156

Lease liability

516 586

17 834

Total current liabilities

481 544 167

50 555 846

Total liabilities

688 992 760

86 383 481

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

748 906 986

89 954 547

DIRECTORS: S R Beebeejaun (Chairman), C Dengu (Deputy Chairman), R Swami* (Chief Executive Officer), M S Bindra, G R Flanagan, M T Sachak, A P Shanghavi - Executive*

RioZim Limited

RioZim Limited

Reviewed Group

Interim Financial Results

For The Half Year Ended 30 June 2023

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF

CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2023

Attributable To Equity Holders Of The Parent

Fair value

Foreign

through other

currency

Non-

Share

Share

comprehensive

translation

Accumulated

controlling

Total

capital

premium

income reserve

reserve

losses

Total

interests

Equity

ZW$000

ZW$000

ZW$000

ZW$000

ZW$000

ZW$000

ZW$000

ZW$000

Balance at 1 January 2022

1 345

20 789

13 173

6 003 034

(2 061 721)

3 976 620

(33 090)

3 943 530

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(5 463 730)

(5 463 730)

(5 388)

(5 469 118)

Other comprehensive income/(loss) net of tax

-

-

-

9 425 600

-

9 425 600

(55 876)

9 369 724

Total comprehensive income/(loss) net of tax

-

-

-

9 425 600

(5 463 730)

3 961 870

(61 265)

3 900 606

Balance as at 30 June 2022 (reviewed)

1 345

20 789

13 173

15 428 634

(7 525 451)

7 938 490

(94 355)

7 844 136

Balance at 1 January 2023

1 345

20 789

23 403

26 027 656

(22 211 319)

3 861 874

(290 778)

3 571 096

Loss for the period

-

-

(8 698 200)

(8 698 200)

(13 694)

(8 711 894)

Other comprehensive income/(loss) net of tax

-

-

67 269 114

-

67 269 114

(2 214 090)

65 055 024

Total comprehensive income/(loss) net of tax

-

-

-

67 269 114

(8 698 200)

58 570 914

(2 227 784)

56 343 130

Balance as at 30 June 2023 (reviewed)

1 345

20 789

23 403

93 296 770

(30 909 519)

62 432 788

(2 518 562)

59 914 226

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF

CASHFLOWS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2023

30 Jun 2023

30 Jun 2022

Reviewed

Reviewed

Note

ZW$000

ZW$000

Net cash flows from operating activities

12 174 618

419 755

Cash flows from investing activities

Investment in exploration and evaluation assets

8

(646 725)

(174 341)

Additions to property, plant and equipment

(1 051 109)

(122 244)

Net cash used in investing activities

(1 697 835)

(296 585)

Cash flows from financing activities

Inflows from borrowings

-

196 609

Repayment of borrowings

(5 705 043)

(157 875)

Repayment of lease liability

(53 646)

-

Net cash used in financing activities

(5 758 689)

(38 734)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

4 718 094

26 362

Unrealised exchange gains on foreign currency balances

9 139 369

135 542

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

394 558

142 788

Cash and cash equivalents at 30 June 2023

14 252 021

304 692

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2023

1 GENERAL INFORMATION

RioZim Limited ('the Company') and its subsidiaries (together 'the Group') is involved in mining and metallurgical operations in different locations in Zimbabwe. The Group has mining operations and a metallurgical plant.

The Company is a limited liability company incorporated and domiciled in Zimbabwe. The address of its registered office is 1 Kenilworth Road, Highlands, Harare. The Company is listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange. These condensed consolidated financial statements were authorised for issue by the Board

of Directors on 15 September 2023.

  • BASIS OF PREPARATION
    The condensed consolidated financial statements of the Group have been prepared using accounting policies consistent with International Financial Reporting
    Standards (IFRS) and in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting and the disclosure requirements of the Companies and Other Business Entities Act (Chapter 24:31).
    The condensed consolidated financial statements are presented in Zimbabwean Dollars (ZW$), and all values are rounded to the nearest thousand (ZW$000), except where otherwise indicated. The Group's functional currency is the United States Dollar (US$).
    The condensed consolidated financial statements are based on statutory records that are maintained under the historical cost conventions as modified by measurement of certain financial assets at fair value. They do not include all the information and disclosures required in the annual financial statements, and should be read in conjunction with the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022.
    The Group used interbank exchange rates to convert all transaction and balances from the Group's functional currency United States Dollar (US$) to the reporting currency Zimbabwean Dollar (ZW$). The closing interbank exchange rate as at 30 June 2023 was 5 739.84 (31 December 2022: 684.33).
    In 2019, the Public Accountants and Auditors Board (PAAB) issued a pronouncement that factors and characteristics for the application of IAS 29 "Financial
    Reporting in Hyper-Inflationary Economies" in Zimbabwe were met and therefore mandated IAS 29 to be applied in the preparation and presentation of financial statements for entities in Zimbabwe. Hyper-inflation financial reporting is however, applicable to entities whose functional currency is the currency in hyper-inflation.
    The Group's functional currency is USD, which is not a currency in hyper-inflation and therefore IAS 29 is not applicable to the financial statements of the
    Group.
  • SIGNIFICANT JUDGEMENTS AND ESTIMATES
    When preparing the condensed consolidated financial statements, management undertakes a number of judgements, estimates and assumptions about
    recognition and measurement of assets, liabilities, income and expenses. The actual results may differ from the judgements, estimates and assumptions made by management, and will seldom equal the estimated. The judgements, estimates and assumptions applied in the condensed consolidated financial statements, including the key sources of estimation uncertainties were the same as those applied in the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended
    31 December 2022.
  1. SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES
    The condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the accounting policies adopted in the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 and applicable amendments to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
  2. OPERATING SEGMENT INFORMATION
    Management has determined the Group's operating segments based on the information reviewed by the Board for the purpose of allocating resources and assessing performance. The revenue, operating profit, assets and liabilities reported to the Board are measured consistently with those in the reported condensed consolidated financial statements.
    Gold segment
    This operating segment develops and mines gold that is ultimately sold as gold bullion.
    Base metals segment
    This operating segment comprises of base metals refining facilities.
    The Group management monitors the operating results of its business units separately for the purpose of making decisions about resource allocation and performance assessment. Segment performance is evaluated based on operating profit or loss and is measured consistently with operating profit or loss in the consolidated financial statements. However, the Group's financing (finance costs) and income taxes are managed on a Group basis and are not allocated to operating segments.
    Transfer prices between operating segments are on an arm's length basis in a manner similar to transactions with third parties.
    The following table presents revenue and profit information about the Group's operating segments for the six months ended 30 June 2023:

Adjustments

Gold

Base Metals

and eliminations

Consolidated

Six months ended 30 June 2023

ZW$000

ZW$000

ZW$000

ZW$000

Revenue

External customers

49 605 159

353 092

-

49 958 251

Results

Segment profit/(loss)

2 211 689

1 011 907

(12 919 673)

(9 696 077)

Net finance cost

(646 738)

Share of associate profit

413 890

Income tax credit

1 217 031

Loss for the period

(8 711 895)

Other disclosures

Depreciation

(4 840 105)

(308 406)

(188 246)

(5 336 757)

Amortisation of development costs

(1 002 429)

-

-

(1 002 429)

Segment assets (June 2023)

413 851 150

44 206 907

290 848 928

748 906 986

Segment liabilities (June 2023)

446 653 248

42 244 356

200 095 156

688 992 760

Capital expenditure (June 2023)

1 261 806

-

436 029

1 697 835

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (cont'd)

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2023

Adjustments

Gold

Base Metals

and eliminations

Consolidated

Six months ended 30 June 2022

ZW$000

ZW$000

ZW$000

ZW$000

Revenue

External customers

4 728 469

28 016

-

4 756 485

Results

Segment profit/(loss)

(1 122 159)

(353 311)

(816 320)

(2 291 790)

Net finance cost

(221 892)

Share of associate profit

83 813

Income tax expense

(3 039 249)

Loss for the period

(5 469 118)

Other disclosures

Depreciation

(795 312)

(52 769)

(17 139)

(865 220)

Amortisation of development costs

(103 263)

-

-

(103 263)

Segment assets (June 2022)

32 747 837

3 199 500

12 893 287

48 786 624

Segment liabilities (June 2022)

6 244 981

13 499 347

21 198 160

40 942 488

Capital expenditure (June 2022)

1 126 695

6 605

67 997

1 201 297

Finance costs and fair value gains and losses on financial assets are not allocated to individual segments as the

underlying instruments are managed on an overall Group basis. Taxes, interest bearing liabilities and certain assets such as Fair Value Through Other Comprehensive Income Investments, investments in associates, Financial assets at Amortised Cost and cash and cash equivalents are not allocated to those segments as they are also managed on an overall Group basis. These are included in adjustments and eliminations in the segment disclosures.

6 REVENUE

30 Jun 2023

30 Jun 2022

Reviewed

Reviewed

ZW$000

ZW$000

Gold

49 605 159

4 728 469

Base metals

353 092

28 016

Total revenue

49 958 251

4 756 485

7 FAIR VALUE OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

Fair value of FVOCI investments, trade receivables, interest-bearing borrowings and all other receivables and payables approximates their carrying amount.

Fair value hierarchy

The Group uses the following hierarchy for determining and disclosing the fair value of financial instruments by

valuation technique:

Level 1 - Quoted (unadjusted) market prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities.

Level 2 - Valuation techniques for which the lowest-level input that is significant to the fair value measurement

is directly or indirectly observable.

Level 3 - Valuation techniques for which the lowest-level input that is significant to the fair value measurement

is unobservable.

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Recurring fair value measurements

ZW$000

ZW$000

ZW$000

30 June 2023

FVOCI investments

-

-

24 659

Trade receivables (subject to provisional pricing)

-

243 563

-

Impact of level 3 measurements on Other Comprehensive Income

-

-

-

31 December 2022

FVOCI investments

-

-

24 659

Impact of level 3 measurements

on Other Comprehensive Income

-

-

10 768

There were no transfers in or transfers out of Level 3 and Level 2 financial instruments.

Trade receivables (subject to provisional pricing)

The Group had trade receivables (subject to provisional pricing) arising from provisional pricing sales

arrangements which the Group entered into with some of its metals in concentrate customers. Final settlement value would be based on final dry weight, agreed assays and final prices which were to be determined at

the end of the Quotational Period (QP), usually 60 days after date of shipment. The QP is the period after

the physical shipment of goods during which the price and grade of mineral sold is subject to change due to fluctuations in commodity prices.

DIRECTORS: S R Beebeejaun (Chairman), C Dengu (Deputy Chairman), R Swami* (Chief Executive Officer), M S Bindra, G R Flanagan, M T Sachak, A P Shanghavi - Executive*

RioZim Limited

RioZim Limited

Reviewed Group

Interim Financial Results

For The Half Year Ended 30 June 2023

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (cont'd)

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2023

7 FAIR VALUE OF FINANCIAL ASSETS AND LIABILITIES cont'd

Description of valuation technique used and key inputs to valuation of the trade receivables

Fair value as at:

Valuation

Significant

Type of financial instrument

30 June 2023

31 Dec 2022

Technique

inputs

ZW$000

ZW$000

Trade receivables

(subject to provisional pricing)

243 563

-

DCF

Estimated future

commodity prices.

Quantities and final

assays

Valuation techniques

Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income (FVOCI) investments

The fair value of the FVOCI investments has been determined using the net asset value (NAV) of the investee. Management has evaluated and believes that

NAV provides the most reliable and reasonable fair value after taking into account of the information available, the nature and operations of the investee and

the purpose of the Group's investment in the investee.

The shares of the investee are not publicly traded and there are no other similar companies in the same market whose shares are publicly traded. Furthermore,

the investee does not have a history of declaring dividends. The Group does not have access to the investee's future plans and budgets given the size of its shareholding in the investee. After considering the above factors and the materiality of the investment, management believes that NAV gives the best estimate of the investment's fair value.

Below is the financial information of the investee as at 30 June 2023 that was used to calculate the fair value.

30 Jun 2023

31 Dec 2022

Reviewed

Audited

ZW$000

ZW$000

Total assets

2 909 022

2 909 022

Total liabilities

(1 321 168)

(1 321 168)

Net asset value

1 587 854

1 587 854

Fair value of investment (1.553% )

24 659

24 659

8 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT

Heavy

Capital

Furniture

Land and

Plant and

mobile

work

Motor

and

buildings

equipment

equipment

in progress

vehicles

and fittings

Total

GROUP

ZW$000

ZW$000

ZW$000

ZW$000

ZW$000

ZW$000

ZW$000

Cost

At 31 December 2021

2 984 661

1 863 378

815 334

3 871 809

77 112

47 100

9 659 393

Additions

-

11 108 005

-

1 941 360

11 544

10 932

13 071 842

Transfers*

-

21 904 870

(118 706)

(23 457 457)

118 706

-

(1 552 587)

Foreign currency translation

exchange gain/(loss)

13 746 714

(4 394 237)

1 950 453

19 429 777

(38 013)

440 097

30 787 834

At 31 December 2022

16 731 375

30 482 016

2 647 081

1 785 489

169 349

498 129

51 966 483

Additions

-

664 768

-

202 453

-

183 888

1 051 109

Foreign currency translation

exchange gain/(loss)

117 215 218

201 634 103

7 121 710

9 271 157

219 223

3 227 025

338 688 437

At 30 June 2023

133 946 593

232 780 887

9 768 791

11 259 099

388 572

3 909 043

392 052 985

Accumulated Depreciation

At 31 December 2021

237 344

663 051

379 798

-

39 699

19 659

1 339 551

Depreciation charge for

the year

371 461

1 295 724

942 588

-

85 896

39 735

2 735 405

At 31 December 2022

608 805

1 958 775

1 322 386

-

125 595

59 394

4 074 956

Depreciation charge for

the year

596 690

3 810 208

840 873

-

32 822

56 164

5 336 757

At 30 June 2023

1 205 495

5 768 983

2 163 259

-

158 418

115 557

9 411 713

Net book value

At 31 December 2022

16 122 570

28 176 285

1 324 694

1 785 489

43 753

438 736

47 891 528

At 30 June 2023

132 741 097

227 011 904

7 605 532

11 259 099

230 154

3 793 485

382 641 272

9 RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

Rentals

charged

Services

Loans from

Services

Amount owed

Amount owed

by related

charged to

related

charged by

by related

to related

parties

related parties

parties

related parties

parties*

parties^

ZW$000

ZW$000

ZW$000

ZW$000

ZW$000

Associate

RZM Murowa (Pvt) Ltd

Jun 2023

-

968 250

14 788 669

-

-

299 468 005

Dec 2022

-

505 574

11 053 166

-

-

28 684 683

Shareholders

GemRioZim Investments

Limited

Jun 2023

-

-

-

1 194 601

-

15 823 350

Dec 2022

-

-

-

453 356

-

1 750 295

RioZim Pension Fund

Jun 2023

71 642

-

-

-

-

516 260

Dec 2022

38 140

-

-

-

-

112 296

Directors fees

Jun 2023

-

-

-

174 805

1 236 572

Dec 2022

-

-

-

163 258

-

152 411

Amount owed to related parties are included in trade and other payables in the statement of financial position.

All related party outstanding balances at the year-end are unsecured and interest free and settlement occurs in cash.

Terms and conditions of transactions with related parties

Transactions with RZM Murowa (Private) Limited (Murowa)

Management fees

RioZim Limited provides administration services to Murowa under a service level agreement.

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (cont'd)

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2023

10 INVENTORIES

30 Jun 2023

31 Dec 2022

Reviewed

Audited

ZW$000

ZW$000

Stores and consumables

51 044 388

6 418 250

Ore stockpiles

7 134 620

730 302

Metals and minerals in concentrates and circuit

18 797 973

2 241 194

Finished metals

1 475 139

175 874

78 452 120

9 565 620

Inventory write-down during the period amounted to Nil (Dec 2022 : ZW$267 622 000)

11 INTEREST-BEARING LOANS AND BORROWINGS

Effective

30 Jun 2023

31 Dec 2022

Interest rate

Reviewed

Audited

%

Maturity

ZW$000

ZW$000

Current

Bank loans (facility limit US$15.5m)

10%

On scheduled dates

43 499 440

5 761 220

Long term loan (Centametal AG)

0%

December 2019*

20 666 220

2 463 936

64 165 660

8 225 156

Non-current

Bank loans (facility limit US$15.5m)

10%

On scheduled dates

3 059 334

1 466 173

3 059 334

1 466 173

* These facilities matured and are overdue (refer below on Centametal loan)

Security

Bank loans were secured by revenue assignment agreements in respect of gold proceeds.

All other interest bearing loans and borrowings are unsecured.

Centametal loan

This loan was repayable in equal monthly instalments of US$100 000 commencing on 1 July 2014 ending December 2019. The loan is interest free and is unsecured. The outstanding principal loan amount is US$3 600

000 (Dec 2022 : US$3 600 000) and has been recorded at amortised value of ZW$20 666 220 000 (Dec 2022:

ZW$ 2 463 936 000). The loan is under a legal dispute and is pending finalisation by the courts.

12 TRADE AND OTHER PAYABLES

30 Jun 2023

31 Dec 2022

Reviewed

Audited

ZW$000

ZW$000

Current

Trade payables

49 433 851

5 515 700

Accruals

16 413 977

1 684 820

Leave pay liabilities

13 841 601

1 740 936

Statutory liabilities

10 722 019

1 366 607

Other payables

326 450 473

32 004 793

416 861 921

42 312 856

Other payables include mostly the amount due to associate company (RZM Murowa Private Limited)

Non-current

Other payables

173 679 431

20 706 978

173 679 431

20 706 978

Non-current other payables relate to BCL Limited (in liquidation) liability which is under litigation which has

been outstanding since 2016. The legal matter is not expected to be settled in the next 12 months from the reporting period, therefore the amount owing of ZW$173 679 431 000 has been classified under non-

current.

Terms and conditions of the above financial liabilities are in the ordinary course of business:

Trade and other payables are generally non-interest bearing and are normally settled on 30- 90 day terms.

13 INVESTMENT IN ASSOCIATE

The Group has a 22.2% (Dec 2022: 22.2%) interest in RZM Murowa (Private) Limited (Murowa), an unlisted diamonds mining company, operating in Zimbabwe. The associate is strategic to the Group as it brings diversity to the Group's major minerals produced which are gold and basemetals.

The Group's interest in Murowa is accounted for using the equity method in the condensed consolidated financial statements. The financial period for the associate is the same as that of the Group. The Group trades with

Murowa on an arm's length basis and there are no restrictions affect trading between the entities.

The following table illustrates the summarised carrying amount of the investment in associate Murowa :

30 June 2023

31 Dec 2022

Reviewed

Audited

ZW$000

ZW$000

Carrying amount of the investment

At 1 January

18 521 109

2 882 544

Foreign currency translation gains

141 820 672

15 536 416

Share of profit for the period

413 890

102 149

At 30 June 2023

160 755 671

18 521 109

The Group has performed an impairment assessment of its investment in associate and concluded that the investment is not impaired.

14 EVENTS AFTER REPORTING PERIOD

There were no events that occurred after the reporting period end and the date when the financial statements

were authorised for issue that require adjustments to the reported amounts or disclosures.

These administrative services include corporate in-house legal services, human resources consultation and management, corporate secretarial services, IT

AUDITOR'S STATEMENT

support services, procurement services, technical consultation, internal audit services and any other services as agreed by the parties in writing. The fees

These interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been reviewed by Mazars Registered Public

under this agreement are 1.5% of turnover.

Auditors and an unqualified review conclusion was issued thereon.

Transactions with Gem RioZim Investments LimitedManagement fees

The reviewer's report is available for inspection at the Group's registered office. The engagement partner for the

Management fees are for advisory and consultation services which are rendered by GemRioZim Investments Limited. The management fees are charged at

review is Lovemore Kamuzangaza (PAAB Practicing Number 0425).

1% of the net turnover of RioZim Group including turnover from affiliate companies and recoveries for running expenses and subsistence fees.

Lease of space

RioZim Limited has a commercial lease for its Head Office space from RioZim Pension Fund. The lease term will run to 30 April 2024

DIRECTORS: S R Beebeejaun (Chairman), C Dengu (Deputy Chairman), R Swami* (Chief Executive Officer), M S Bindra, G R Flanagan, M T Sachak, A P Shanghavi - Executive*

