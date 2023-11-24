Despite improved power supply during the period, the unreliable provision of power remains a significant risk to the Company. It is anticipated that power challenges will be exacerbated by the onset of the rainy season expected in the last quarter of the year. In order to mitigate the impact of power outages, the Company invested in back-up generators across its mines. However, these come with high production costs due to excessively high levels of fuel consumption.

A refurbishment project on one of the ball mills at Cam & Motor Mine commenced towards the end of the quarter. These works will reduce the processing capacity of the plant, as the Mine will be running on one mill. Refurbishment works are expected to be complete in Q4, 2023.

The Group has embarked on an optimisation and improvement of processes drive that will enhance plant recoveries that were subdued throughout the quarter.

