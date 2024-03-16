Ripley Corp S.A. reported earnings results for the full year ended December 31, 2023. For the full year, the company reported sales was CLP 1,926,417.77 million compared to CLP 2,074,701.46 million a year ago. Net loss was CLP 50,774.38 million compared to net income of CLP 20,825.82 million a year ago.

Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CLP 26.2257 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of CLP 10.7568 a year ago. Basic loss per share was CLP 26.2257 compared to basic earnings per share of CLP 10.7568 a year ago.