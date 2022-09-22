Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Chile
  4. Santiago Stock Exchange
  5. Ripley Corp S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RIPLEY   CL0000001173

RIPLEY CORP S.A.

(RIPLEY)
  Report
End-of-day quote Santiago Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-21
166.64 CLP   -0.14%
09/21Kraken taps insider Ripley to replace CEO Powell
RE
09/21Crypto exchange Kraken CEO Powell to step down
RE
09/02Fed seen keeping to aggressive rate hikes as unemployment rises
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ripley S A : September 2022 Credicorp Conference Presentation (ENG)

09/22/2022 | 05:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ripley Corp

Corporate Presentation

September 2022

Ripley Corp at a Glance

Ripley is a leading company in the financial retail industry, both in Chile and Peru

Ripley Corp

31 stores

Selling surface: : 203.597 m2 33 bank branches

US$453 mm Gross Loan Portfolio 3 Shopping Centers

45 stores

Selling surface: 288.570 m2 9 bank branches

US$1.009 mm Gross Loan Portfolio 11 Shopping Centers 1/

US$353 mm market cap 2/

EBITDA LTM US$ 229 mm

A+ by Feller and Humpreys 3/

Free float: 57,17%

Revenues (LTM)

Total Assets Jun-22

37%

29%

Peru

Peru

63%

71%

Chile

Chile

US$2.5 Bn

US$4.1 Bn

P&L accounts converted to USD using 869,07 (average 2Q22). Balance accounts converted to USD using 932,08 (June 30th closing). LTM considers 3Q21 4Q21 1Q22 2Q22

1/Investment through associates: 50% in Inmobiliaria Mall Viña del Mar S.A. and 22,5% in Nuevos Desarrollos S.A.

0 2

2/ As of September 15th

3/ Both risk ratings were affirmed in July 2022

Ripley ecosystem is well positioned to continue growing

With ~70 millions monthly visitors across our ecosystem

Bank Commercial Proposal

  • Check Accounts

Consumer loans

Retail Commercial Proposal

Insurance and Investments

6

Brick & Mortar

Payment methods

Payment

1

Ripley.com

Electronic wallet

5

Market Place

Preference

Current account

Loyalty

7

Programs

2

Attract

customers

4

Digital

Capabilities

8

3

Digital Banking

Real Estate

0 3

Strengthening our digital capabilities aiming to exceed customer expectations

+8,3 million dispatches LTM Deliveries <48h grows +76% YoY

Claims ratio reaching its historical minimum

Sales: $1.446 MM USD LTM

57 locations with Ship from Store

+250 pickup points in Peru

GLA Chile: +202.000 sqm

GLA Peru: +208.000 sqm (+104.000 sqm in construction)

GMV: $788 MM USD LTM

Online penetration: 32% LTM +4,4M sellers

+2,8MM SKUs

1,4 million clients

82% digital clients

$1.462 MM USD Gross loan porfolio 33% of online loan origination

1,3 million users

+92 thousand affiliated businesses

53.000 MasterCard Chek Cards openings

+6,4 million active members

+27% YoY Gold and Silver clients

+35% YoY of Redemptions

81% digital redemptions

0 4

Culture of corporate sustainability and commitment to all our stakeholders

Ripley Circular

Promoting a circular

approach in our

processes and products

100% of our own

clothing brands with sustainable materials and processes by 2026

Ripley Responsable

We are all Ripley

Promoting a responsible

Promoting an inclusive

value chain with our

and diverse thinking in

people and environment

our corporate culture

Members of Better

Recognized with an A+

Cotton Initiative &

in Pride Connection

alliance with Asech

2022

0 5

Para continuar a leer este documento, haga clic aquí para la versión original.

Disclaimer

Ripley Corp SA published this content on 22 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2022 21:19:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RIPLEY CORP S.A.
09/21Kraken taps insider Ripley to replace CEO Powell
RE
09/21Crypto exchange Kraken CEO Powell to step down
RE
09/02Fed seen keeping to aggressive rate hikes as unemployment rises
RE
09/02INSTANT VIEW : U.S. August payrolls rise slightly more than expected
RE
08/24Ripley Corp S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended J..
CI
05/24Ripley Corp S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/06RIPLEY CORP S.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/28Wallbridge Says Intersected "Strong" Gold Mineralization in The Ripley Zone, South of F..
MT
03/08Ripley Corp S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
02/22Factbox-Ukraine Crisis - Where will Putin stop?
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2 112 B 2 227 M 2 227 M
Net income 2022 34 000 M 35,8 M 35,8 M
Net Debt 2022 552 B 582 M 582 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 0,01%
Capitalization 323 B 341 M 341 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,41x
EV / Sales 2023 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 19 918
Free-Float 49,6%
Chart RIPLEY CORP S.A.
Duration : Period :
Ripley Corp S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIPLEY CORP S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 166,64 CLP
Average target price 246,67 CLP
Spread / Average Target 48,0%
Managers and Directors
Lázaro Calderón Volochinsky Chief Executive Officer
María José Ortiz Manager-Finance & Administration
Hernán Uribe Gabler Chairman
Verónica Edwards Guzmán Independent Director
Michel Calderón Volochinsky Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIPLEY CORP S.A.21.19%343
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED-14.57%7 095
TRENT LIMITED39.80%6 503
FALABELLA S.A.-25.37%5 525
DILLARD'S, INC.21.28%5 092
MACY'S, INC.-37.17%4 458