Ripley S A : September 2022 Credicorp Conference Presentation (ENG)

Ripley Corp
Corporate Presentation
September 2022
Ripley Corp at a Glance
Ripley is a leading company in the financial retail industry, both in Chile and Peru
31 stores
Selling surface: : 203.597 m2 33 bank branches
US$453 mm Gross Loan Portfolio 3 Shopping Centers
45 stores
Selling surface: 288.570 m2 9 bank branches
US$1.009 mm Gross Loan Portfolio 11 Shopping Centers 1/
US$353 mm market cap 2/
EBITDA LTM US$ 229 mm
A+ by Feller and Humpreys 3/
Free float: 57,17%
Revenues (LTM)
Total Assets Jun-22
37%
29%
Peru
63%
71%
Chile
US$2.5 Bn
US$4.1 Bn
P&L accounts converted to USD using 869,07 (average 2Q22). Balance accounts converted to USD using 932,08 (June 30th closing). LTM considers 3Q21 4Q21 1Q22 2Q22
1/Investment through associates: 50% in Inmobiliaria Mall Viña del Mar S.A. and 22,5% in Nuevos Desarrollos S.A.
2/ As of September 15th
3/ Both risk ratings were affirmed in July 2022
Ripley ecosystem is well positioned to continue growing
With ~70 millions monthly visitors across our ecosystem
Bank Commercial Proposal
•
Consumer loans
Retail Commercial Proposal
Insurance and Investments
6
Brick & Mortar
Payment methods
Payment
1
Ripley.com
Electronic wallet
5
Market Place
Preference
Current account
Loyalty
7
Programs
2
Attract
customers
4
Digital
Capabilities
8
3
Digital Banking
Real Estate
Strengthening our digital capabilities aiming to exceed customer expectations
+8,3 million dispatches LTM Deliveries <48h grows +76% YoY
Claims ratio reaching its historical minimum
Sales: $1.446 MM USD LTM
57 locations with Ship from Store
+250 pickup points in Peru
GLA Chile: +202.000 sqm
GLA Peru: +208.000 sqm (+104.000 sqm in construction)
GMV: $788 MM USD LTM
Online penetration: 32% LTM +4,4M sellers
+2,8MM SKUs
1,4 million clients
82% digital clients
$1.462 MM USD Gross loan porfolio 33% of online loan origination
1,3 million users
+92 thousand affiliated businesses
∼53.000 MasterCard Chek Cards openings
+6,4 million active members
+27% YoY Gold and Silver clients
+35% YoY of Redemptions
81% digital redemptions
Culture of corporate sustainability and commitment to all our stakeholders
Ripley Circular
Promoting a circular
approach in our
processes and products
100% of our own
clothing brands with sustainable materials and processes by 2026
Ripley Responsable
We are all Ripley
Promoting a responsible
Promoting an inclusive
value chain with our
and diverse thinking in
people and environment
our corporate culture
Members of Better
Recognized with an A+
Cotton Initiative &
in Pride Connection
alliance with Asech
2022
