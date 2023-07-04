(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on the Small-Cap Tuesday afternoon in Piazza Affari.
FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS
Bioera advances 9.1 percent to EUR0.1080, following eve's green with 3.6 percent.
Compagnia Immobiliare Azionaria, on the other hand, advances 4.0%, with shares trading at EUR0.052 after Monday's red with 3.8%.
FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS
Risanamento gives up 3.7% to EUR0.0978, subject to profit taking after five sessions ended among the bullish.
Olidata, on the other hand, gives up 3.5% to EUR03340, after 3.6% green on the eve.
