Today at 07:38 am

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on the Small-Cap Tuesday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS

----------

Bioera advances 9.1 percent to EUR0.1080, following eve's green with 3.6 percent.

Compagnia Immobiliare Azionaria, on the other hand, advances 4.0%, with shares trading at EUR0.052 after Monday's red with 3.8%.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS

----------

Risanamento gives up 3.7% to EUR0.0978, subject to profit taking after five sessions ended among the bullish.

Olidata, on the other hand, gives up 3.5% to EUR03340, after 3.6% green on the eve.

----------

