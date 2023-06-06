Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Risanamento SpA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RN   IT0001402269

RISANAMENTO SPA

(RN)
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  07:46:29 2023-06-06 am EDT
0.0995 EUR   -4.14%
07:28aCIA advances; Risanamento closes list.
AN
05/31Futures down; first step for U.S. debt deal
AN
05/30Milan drops on 26,500 mark; Prysmian on top
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CIA advances; Risanamento closes list.

06/06/2023 | 07:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on the Small-Cap Tuesday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS

----------

Compagnia Immobiliare Azionaria advances 7.7 percent, although it should be remembered that the price is EUR0.0535.

Somec, on the other hand, advances 3.8 percent to EUR29.90, on the heels of its 0.4 percent gain on the eve of trading.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS

----------

d'Amico gives ground at 0.3260 with a negative balance of 6.6 percent, closing the list as the worst at the moment.

Risanamento, on the other hand, gives up 4.2 percent to EUR0.0994, on the heels of eve's 3.0 percent red.

----------

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMPAGNIA IMMOBILIARE AZIONARIA S.P.A. 0.00% 0.0535 Real-time Quote.-13.15%
D'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING S.A. -7.45% 0.3235 Real-time Quote.-6.43%
FTSE MIB INDEX -0.34% 26754.25 Delayed Quote.13.29%
RISANAMENTO SPA -4.14% 0.0995 Real-time Quote.-7.16%
SOMEC S.P.A. 3.82% 29.9 Real-time Quote.-11.38%
All news about RISANAMENTO SPA
07:28aCIA advances; Risanamento closes list.
AN
05/31Futures down; first step for U.S. debt deal
AN
05/30Milan drops on 26,500 mark; Prysmian on top
AN
05/30Risanamento on top; Eems bearish
AN
05/29Giglio Group bullish; Seri closes list.
AN
05/26Eukedos the best; down Risanamento
AN
05/26Stock markets to open positive; Milan follows suit
AN
05/25Mib at 26,400; Lufthansa buys ITA minority stake
AN
05/22Mib bullish; focus on U.S. debt
AN
05/22Olidata closes 2022 with profit and revenue growth
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 0,37 M 0,40 M 0,40 M
Net income 2022 -53,8 M -57,6 M -57,6 M
Net Debt 2022 557 M 597 M 597 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,74x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 187 M 200 M 200 M
EV / Sales 2021 467x
EV / Sales 2022 2 050x
Nbr of Employees 26
Free-Float 77,8%
Chart RISANAMENTO SPA
Duration : Period :
Risanamento SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RISANAMENTO SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Davide Albertini Petroni General Manager
Claudio Roberto Calabi Chairman
Giulia Pusterla Independent Non-Executive Director
Antonia Maria Negri Clementi Independent Non-Executive Director
Giuseppe Colli Investor Relations Contact
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RISANAMENTO SPA-7.16%200
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-3.37%38 157
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-11.89%28 661
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-18.54%23 433
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-10.64%22 777
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-8.12%20 162
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer