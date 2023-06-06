CIA advances; Risanamento closes list.

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on the Small-Cap Tuesday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS

----------

Compagnia Immobiliare Azionaria advances 7.7 percent, although it should be remembered that the price is EUR0.0535.

Somec, on the other hand, advances 3.8 percent to EUR29.90, on the heels of its 0.4 percent gain on the eve of trading.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS

----------

d'Amico gives ground at 0.3260 with a negative balance of 6.6 percent, closing the list as the worst at the moment.

Risanamento, on the other hand, gives up 4.2 percent to EUR0.0994, on the heels of eve's 3.0 percent red.

----------

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.