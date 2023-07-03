(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on the Small-Cap Monday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS

Class Editori leads the basket of small-cap companies with a rise of 7.5 percent. The stock has gained 5.9 percent over the past month but has lost 12 percent over the past six months and 5.1 percent over the past year.

Risanamento follows with an increase of 6.9%. The company finalized the deeds for the "Project Starfighter" transaction related to the transfer of the entire development area called Milano Santa Giulia for a consideration of EUR648 million, in line with fair market value. The transfer takes place to the closed-end mutual investment fund managed by Lendlease Italy SGR, which will be responsible for the real estate development, as part of the integrated intervention plan, of the remaining building area of 385,091 sq. m. for mixed use, complementing the approximately 265,000 sq. m. already built in the southern area near Rogoredo station.

FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS

Openjobmetis records the steepest decline among the small caps listed on Piazza Affari, amounting to 4.8 percent. A share is worth EUR8.40, well below the annual high, marked in April, of EUR10.70.

