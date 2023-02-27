Franco Carlo Papa resigns as director of Risanamento

(Alliance News) - Risanamento Spa informed Monday that it has received the resignation -- effective immediately and without giving specific reasons -- of independent director Franco Carlo Papa.

As the company wrote in a note, Papa does not hold any shares in the company's capital as of today, and he is not entitled to any indemnity or other benefits as a result of leaving office.

Risanamento closed Monday's session up 6.5 percent to EUR0.1118.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

