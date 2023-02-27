Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Risanamento SpA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RN   IT0001402269

RISANAMENTO SPA

(RN)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:36:06 2023-02-27 am EST
0.1118 EUR   +6.48%
07:50aThe market rewards Autostrade Meridionali
AN
02/23Biesse on top; Eukedos down after accounts
AN
02/22Mib red but holds at 27,000; FinecoBank trailing
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Franco Carlo Papa resigns as director of Risanamento

02/27/2023 | 01:36pm EST
(Alliance News) - Risanamento Spa informed Monday that it has received the resignation -- effective immediately and without giving specific reasons -- of independent director Franco Carlo Papa.

As the company wrote in a note, Papa does not hold any shares in the company's capital as of today, and he is not entitled to any indemnity or other benefits as a result of leaving office.

Risanamento closed Monday's session up 6.5 percent to EUR0.1118.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2021 1,57 M 1,65 M 1,65 M
Net income 2021 -24,9 M -26,3 M -26,3 M
Net Debt 2021 512 M 540 M 540 M
P/E ratio 2021 -8,83x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 189 M 200 M 200 M
EV / Sales 2020 377x
EV / Sales 2021 467x
Nbr of Employees 27
Free-Float 77,8%
Chart RISANAMENTO SPA
Duration : Period :
Risanamento SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RISANAMENTO SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Davide Albertini Petroni General Manager
Claudio Roberto Calabi Chairman
Franco Carlo Papa Independent Non-Executive Director
Giulia Pusterla Independent Non-Executive Director
Giancarlo Scotti Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RISANAMENTO SPA-6.08%200
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED1.50%40 022
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED1.26%32 889
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-2.67%27 959
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-1.39%25 676
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED2.81%22 622