(Alliance News) - Risanamento Spa on Monday reported that it closed the first half of the year with a loss of EUR25.0 million from a profit of EUR18.7 million as of June 30, 2023.

Value of production stands at EUR737,000 from EUR56.6 million in 2023.

Consolidated net financial position is EUR38.9 million positive from EUR50.2 million as of Dec. 31, 2023.

Risanamento on Monday closed in the green by 1.3 percent at EUR0.031 per share.

