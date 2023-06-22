(Alliance News) - Risanamento Spa announced Thursday that the deed of merger by incorporation of Milano Santa Giulia Spa into Risanamento has been stipulated.

The 'effectiveness of the merger is subject to the fulfillment of certain conditions still pending and remains in any case subject to the start, on the date to be agreed between the parties involved, of the activities preparatory to the execution of the closing of the Project Starfighter transaction, in the context of which the merger itself is part.

The accounting and tax effects will take effect on January 1, 2023.

On Thursday, Risanamento closed 0.2 percent in the red at EUR0.09 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

