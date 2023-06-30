(Alliance News) - Risanamento Spa announced on Friday that the deeds relating to the Project Starfighter transaction concerning the transfer of the entire development area called Milano Santa Giulia - except what has already been sold to Esselunga and the CTS Eventim Group - at a consideration of EUR648 million in line with the fair market value, to the closed-end mutual investment fund managed by "Lendlease Italy Società di Gestione del Risparmio Spa, which will be in charge of the real estate development, under the Integrated Intervention Plan, of the remaining building area of 385.091 square meters for mixed use, to complement the approximately 265,000 square meters already built in the southern area near Rogoredo station.

The Risanamento group remains responsible for the completion, also through credit lines made available by the Fund, of the reclamation and infrastructural works for access to the area such as the construction of the Tramvia, between Rogoredo and Forlanini stations, the new Mecenate interchange and Via Toledo, a road connecting the Mecenate and Paullese interchanges, which will also become the access route to the Arena.

Risanamento on Friday closed in the green by 0.9 percent at EUR0.099 per share.

