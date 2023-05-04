Risanamento in loss in first quarter; production value rises

(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Risanamento Spa on Thursday approved the management report as of March 31, which closed with a consolidated loss of EUR7.5 million, which is not significantly different with the negative result as of March 31, 2022 of EUR6.5 million.

Value of production was EUR314 million compared to EUR296 million in the first quarter of last year.

Net financial position amounted to approximately EUR570.1 million and compares with the figure recorded as of December 31, 2022, when it was EUR567.4 million and the figure recorded as of March 31, 2022 of EUR13.2 million.

Risanamento closed Thursday's session in the red by 1.7 percent at EUR0.11 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

