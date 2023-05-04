Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Risanamento SpA
  News
  Summary
    RN   IT0001402269

RISANAMENTO SPA

(RN)
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-04 am EDT
0.1068 EUR   -1.66%
Risanamento in loss in first quarter; production value rises

05/04/2023 | 01:22pm EDT
(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Risanamento Spa on Thursday approved the management report as of March 31, which closed with a consolidated loss of EUR7.5 million, which is not significantly different with the negative result as of March 31, 2022 of EUR6.5 million.

Value of production was EUR314 million compared to EUR296 million in the first quarter of last year.

Net financial position amounted to approximately EUR570.1 million and compares with the figure recorded as of December 31, 2022, when it was EUR567.4 million and the figure recorded as of March 31, 2022 of EUR13.2 million.

Risanamento closed Thursday's session in the red by 1.7 percent at EUR0.11 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2021 1,57 M 1,72 M 1,72 M
Net income 2021 -24,9 M -27,4 M -27,4 M
Net Debt 2021 512 M 563 M 563 M
P/E ratio 2021 -8,83x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 196 M 216 M 215 M
EV / Sales 2020 377x
EV / Sales 2021 467x
Nbr of Employees 27
Free-Float 77,8%
Chart RISANAMENTO SPA
Duration : Period :
Risanamento SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RISANAMENTO SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Davide Albertini Petroni General Manager
Claudio Roberto Calabi Chairman
Giulia Pusterla Independent Non-Executive Director
Antonia Maria Negri Clementi Independent Non-Executive Director
Giuseppe Colli Investor Relations Contact
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RISANAMENTO SPA-2.86%216
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.00%39 425
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-1.68%31 931
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-5.83%27 049
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-8.06%24 092
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.89%20 910
