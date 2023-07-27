(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Risanamento Spa on Thursday approved the half-yearly report as of June 30, which closed with a profit of EUR18.7 million, which compares with a loss of EUR14.3 million recorded in the same period last year

On the balance sheet side, it should be noted that equity stood at EUR60.7 million compared to EUR42 million as of December 31, 2022.

The Net Financial Position - following the group's total debt relief - moves into the positive range and stands at EUR136.9 million and compares with the figure recorded as of December 31, 2022 negative EUR567.4 million.

The stock closed Thursday's session in the green by 1.5 percent at EUR0.098 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.