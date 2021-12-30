Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. RISE Education Cayman Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    REDU   US76761L1026

RISE EDUCATION CAYMAN LTD

(REDU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RISE Education Cayman : Announces Closing of the Sale of Rise (Tianjin) Education Information Consulting Co., Ltd., International Limited and Rise IP (Cayman) Limited - Form 6-K

12/30/2021 | 07:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RISE Education Announces Closing of the Sale of Rise (Tianjin) Education Information Consulting Co., Ltd., RISE Education International Limited and Rise IP (Cayman) Limited

BEIJING, December 30, 2021 - RISE Education Cayman Ltd ("RISE" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: REDU), today announced that it has closed its previously announced sale (the "Sale"), in which, the Company has sold (i) all of the equity interests in Rise (Tianjin) Education Information Consulting Co., Ltd. to Wuhan Xinsili Culture Development Co., Ltd. on December 28, 2021; and (ii) all of the equity interests in RISE Education International Limited and Rise IP (Cayman) Limited to Bain Capital Rise Education IV Cayman Limited on December 30, 2021. Upon completion of the Sale, the Company has, through its subsidiaries, sold substantially all of its assets.

In connection with the Sale, on December 30, 2021, the settlement ("Settlement") with the lenders ("Lenders") of the facilities agreement dated March 18, 2021 relating to the term and revolving facilities of up to an aggregate amount of US$80,000,000 has also been completed. As part of the Settlement, all interest in the Edge business that offers admission consulting, academic tutoring and test preparation services in Hong Kong and Singapore for students who intend to study abroad has been transferred to a person nominated by the Lenders.

For further details of the Sale and the Settlement, please review the Form 6-K furnished by the Company to the SEC on December 1, 2021.

Safe Harbor Statement

The Company's press release may contain statements of a forward-looking nature. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by terminology such as "will," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates" and similar statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about RISE and the industry. All information provided in this press release is as of the date hereof, and RISE undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although RISE believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that its expectations will turn out to be correct, and investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Luna Xing

RISE Education

Email: riseir@rdchina.net

Tel: +86 (10) 8559-9191

Disclaimer

RISE Education Cayman Ltd. published this content on 30 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2021 12:46:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RISE EDUCATION CAYMAN LTD
07:47aRISE EDUCATION CAYMAN : Announces Closing of the Sale of Rise (Tianjin) Education Informat..
PU
12/29Asian ADRs Move Lower in Wednesday Trading
MT
12/27Asian ADRs Move Higher in Monday Trading
MT
12/23RISE EDUCATION CAYMAN : Announces Results of the Extraordinary General Meeting on December..
PU
12/23RISE Education Cayman Ltd Announces Results of the Extraordinary General Meeting on Dec..
PR
12/17Asian ADRs Declining Friday Morning
MT
12/09Asian ADRs Move Lower in Thursday Trading
MT
12/07Asian ADRs Climb Higher in Tuesday Trading
MT
12/06RISE EDUCATION CAYMAN : PROPOSED SALE OF RISE (TIANJIN) EDUCATION INFORMATION CONSULTING C..
PU
12/06RISE EDUCATION CAYMAN : to Hold an Extraordinary General Meeting on December 23, 2021 - Fo..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RISE EDUCATION CAYMAN LTD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 382 M 217 M 217 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -6,79x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 173 M 27,1 M 27,1 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,12x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,08x
Nbr of Employees 3 621
Free-Float 100%
Chart RISE EDUCATION CAYMAN LTD
Duration : Period :
RISE Education Cayman Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RISE EDUCATION CAYMAN LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,48 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Li Hong Wang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alex Wu Chief Financial Officer
Hui Tai Chief Operating Officer
Zhong Jue Chen Independent Director
Yong Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RISE EDUCATION CAYMAN LTD-91.90%27
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-19.41%3 688
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.-89.77%3 428
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.-8.25%3 385
TAL EDUCATION GROUP-95.19%2 457
LAUREATE EDUCATION, INC.-17.31%2 185