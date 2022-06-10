Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. RISE Education Cayman Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    REDU   US76761L1026

RISE EDUCATION CAYMAN LTD

(REDU)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-10 pm EDT
3.410 USD   +138.46%
05:13pRISE EDUCATION CAYMAN : NaaS Technology Inc. Announces Completion of Merger and New Board and Management - Form 6-K
PU
05:03pRISE EDUCATION CAYMAN : Announces Expected Timing for the Completion of the Merger with Dada Auto Inc - Form 6-K
PU
05:03pRISE EDUCATION CAYMAN : NaaS Technology Inc. Announces Completion of Merger and New Board and Management
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RISE Education Cayman : Announces Expected Timing for the Completion of the Merger with Dada Auto Inc - Form 6-K

06/10/2022 | 05:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RISE Education Announces Expected Timing for the Completion of the Merger with Dada Auto Inc.

BEIJING, China, June 10, 2022 - RISE Education Cayman Ltd ("RISE" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: REDU) announced that it expects to close the merger between RISE and Dada Auto Inc. ("NaaS") previously announced on February 8, 2022 (the "Transaction") after the close of trading hours for the Nasdaq Stock Market later today.

As a result of the Transaction, RISE will change its corporate name to "NaaS Technology Inc." and its ticker to "NAAS." The number of the Company's shares represented by each American Depositary Share ("ADS") will also be changed from two (2) shares per ADS to ten (10) shares per ADS (the "Ratio Change"), which will have the same effect as a one-for-five reverse split on the existing ADSs. The CUSIP of the Company's ADSs will be changed to 62955X102. The ISIN of the Company's ADSs will be changed to US62955X1028. All of the aforementioned changes will be effective prior to 4:00 A.M. (Eastern Daylight Time) on June 13, 2022.

The ADSs of the Company are expected to start trading under the new name and ticker at 4:00 A.M. (Eastern Daylight Time) on June 13, 2022.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements of a forward-looking nature. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by terminology such as "will," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates" and similar statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about RISE and the industry. All information provided in this press release is as of the date hereof, and RISE undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although RISE believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that its expectations will turn out to be correct, and investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations

RISE Education

Email: riseir@rdchina.net

Tel: +86 (10) 8559-9191

Disclaimer

RISE Education Cayman Ltd. published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 21:02:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RISE EDUCATION CAYMAN LTD
05:13pRISE EDUCATION CAYMAN : NaaS Technology Inc. Announces Completion of Merger and New Board ..
PU
05:03pRISE EDUCATION CAYMAN : Announces Expected Timing for the Completion of the Merger with Da..
PU
05:03pRISE EDUCATION CAYMAN : NaaS Technology Inc. Announces Completion of Merger and New Board ..
PU
04:55pRise Education Cayman Completes Merger with Dada Auto
MT
01:21pRise Education to Close Merger Deal with Dada Auto Friday; Shares Jump
MT
08:40aUS Futures Mixed Ahead of Inflation Data
MT
08:00aTop Premarket Gainers
MT
06/06RISE EDUCATION CAYMAN : UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONDENSED COMBINED FINANCIAL INFORMATION - For..
PU
06/03Asian ADRs Move Sharply Lower in Friday Trading
MT
06/02Asian ADRs Move Higher in Thursday Trading
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RISE EDUCATION CAYMAN LTD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -248 M -37,1 M -37,1 M
Net Debt 2021 92,2 M 13,8 M 13,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,57x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 835 M 424 M 424 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 3 621
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart RISE EDUCATION CAYMAN LTD
Duration : Period :
RISE Education Cayman Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RISE EDUCATION CAYMAN LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Li Hong Wang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alex Wu Chief Financial Officer
Hui Tai Chief Operating Officer
Zhong Jue Chen Independent Director
Jun Yan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RISE EDUCATION CAYMAN LTD189.01%94
TAL EDUCATION GROUP5.85%3 218
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.-29.90%2 931
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.6.10%2 895
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-41.94%2 135
LAUREATE EDUCATION, INC.0.33%2 088