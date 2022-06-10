RISE Education Cayman : NaaS Technology Inc. Announces Completion of Merger and New Board and Management - Form 6-K

NaaS Technology Inc. Announces Completion of Merger and New Board and Management

BEIJING, China, June 10, 2022 - NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: NAAS) (the "Company"), one of the largest and fastest-growing electric vehicle charging service providers in China, today announced the successful completion of the transaction previously announced on February 8, 2022 between RISE Education Cayman Ltd ("RISE"), the Company's predecessor, and Dada Auto Inc. ("NaaS") (the "Transaction"). As announced on April 29, 2022, the Transaction and certain additional Transaction-related proposals were approved by RISE's shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting held on April 29, 2022 (the "EGM"). The Company, with its name changed to "NaaS Technology Inc.," continues to be listed on Nasdaq with its new ticker "NAAS."

Completion of Transaction

Pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated February 8, 2022, by and between RISE, NaaS and other parties thereto (the "Merger Agreement"), at the closing of the Transaction (the "Closing"), the then shareholders of NaaS exchanged all of the issued and outstanding share capital of NaaS for newly issued shares of the Company on the terms and conditions set forth in the Merger Agreement. As a result of the Transaction, NaaS has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. Immediately prior to the Closing, the Second Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company, as approved at the EGM, became effective. Immediately after the Closing, the Company had 2,141,595,809 ordinary shares issued and outstanding, divided into three classes.

In connection with the Transaction, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP served as U.S. legal counsel to NaaS, Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as U.S. legal counsel to the audit committee of the board of directors of RISE, and China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited acted as the financial advisor to NaaS.

Name, Ticker and ADS Ratio Change

As approved at the EGM, the Company's name was changed from "RISE Education Cayman Ltd" to "NaaS Technology Inc.," effective immediately prior to the Closing. The Company's ticker has also been changed from "REDU" to "NAAS" since the date of the Closing. As announced on June 1, 2022, the number of the Company's shares represented by each American depositary share ("ADS") was changed from two (2) shares per ADS to ten (10) shares per ADS, effective on June 10, 2022.

New Board and Management

The Company's board of directors (the "Board") and management currently consist of the following members, effective immediately prior to the Closing in accordance with the Merger Agreement: