RISE Education : to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 12, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RISE Education Cayman Ltd ("RISE" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: REDU), a leading junior English Language Training ("ELT") provider in China, today announced it plans to release its unaudited third quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, November 12, 2020 after the close of U.S. markets.

The Company will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time (Friday, November 13, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Beijing Time) to discuss the financial results.

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, operator assisted conference calls are not available at the moment. All participants must preregister online prior to the call to receive the dial-in details.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.risecenter.com/.

About RISE Education

RISE Education Cayman Ltd is a leading junior English Language Training ("ELT") provider based in Beijing. Founded in 2007, the Company pioneered the application of the "subject-based learning" philosophy in China, which uses language arts, math, natural science, and social science to teach English in an immersive environment that helps students learn to speak and think like a native speaker. Through three flagship courses, Rise Start, Rise On, and Rise Up, the Company provides ELT to students aged three to six, seven to twelve and thirteen to eighteen, respectively. The Company's highly scalable business model includes both self-owned and franchised learning centers. For more information, please visit http://en.risecenter.com/.

