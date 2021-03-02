Risecomm : FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR (1) CONNECTED TRANSACTION INVOLVING SUBSCRIPTION OF NEW SHARES BY A CONNECTED PERSON AND (2) PLACING OF NEW SHARES UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

RISECOMM GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED ๿౶ੰණྠછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1679)

FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

(1) CONNECTED TRANSACTION INVOLVING SUBSCRIPTION OF NEW SHARES

BY A CONNECTED PERSON

AND

(2) PLACING OF NEW SHARES UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE

Reference is made to the announcement of Risecomm Group Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') dated 25 January 2021 and 11 February 2021 (the ''Announcements'' ) in relation to the Subscription and the Placing. Unless the context otherwise requires, terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

As set out in the Announcements, a circular containing, among other information, further details of the Subscription and the Placing is expected to be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 26 February 2021. As additional time is required for the inclusion of further information in the Circular, it is expected that the despatch date of the Circular will be postponed to a date falling on or before 31 March 2021.

By order of the Board Risecomm Group Holdings Limited

Cheung Fan

Chairman and Non-executive Director

Hong Kong, 2 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Yue Jingxing, Mr. Tang Andong and Mr. Lau Wai Leung, Alfred, the non-executive Directors are Mr. Wang Shiguang, Mr. Cheung Fan and Ms. Pan Hong and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Ong King Keung, Ms. Lo Wan Man and Mr. Zou Heqiang.