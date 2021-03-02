Log in
Risecomm : FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR (1) CONNECTED TRANSACTION INVOLVING SUBSCRIPTION OF NEW SHARES BY A CONNECTED PERSON AND (2) PLACING OF NEW SHARES UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE

03/02/2021 | 04:25am EST
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

RISECOMM GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED ๿౶ੰණྠછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1679)

FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

(1) CONNECTED TRANSACTION INVOLVING SUBSCRIPTION OF NEW SHARES

BY A CONNECTED PERSON

AND

(2) PLACING OF NEW SHARES UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE

Reference is made to the announcement of Risecomm Group Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') dated 25 January 2021 and 11 February 2021 (the ''Announcements'' ) in relation to the Subscription and the Placing. Unless the context otherwise requires, terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

As set out in the Announcements, a circular containing, among other information, further details of the Subscription and the Placing is expected to be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 26 February 2021. As additional time is required for the inclusion of further information in the Circular, it is expected that the despatch date of the Circular will be postponed to a date falling on or before 31 March 2021.

By order of the Board Risecomm Group Holdings Limited

Cheung Fan

Chairman and Non-executive Director

Hong Kong, 2 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Yue Jingxing, Mr. Tang Andong and Mr. Lau Wai Leung, Alfred, the non-executive Directors are Mr. Wang Shiguang, Mr. Cheung Fan and Ms. Pan Hong and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Ong King Keung, Ms. Lo Wan Man and Mr. Zou Heqiang.

Disclaimer

Risecomm Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 02 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2021 09:24:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 219 M 33,8 M 33,8 M
Net income 2019 -237 M -36,6 M -36,6 M
Net cash 2019 10,8 M 1,66 M 1,66 M
P/E ratio 2019 -4,32x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 186 M 28,7 M 28,7 M
EV / Sales 2018 2,31x
EV / Sales 2019 4,75x
Nbr of Employees 198
Free-Float 48,1%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Fan Cheung Chairman
King Keung Ong Independent Non-Executive Director
Wan Man Lo Independent Non-Executive Director
He Qiang Zou Independent Non-Executive Director
Jing Xing Yue Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RISECOMM GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.44%29
KEYENCE CORPORATION-12.71%115 159
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE5.24%83 219
NIDEC CORPORATION7.43%76 603
EATON CORPORATION PLC11.74%53 441
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.10.04%53 067
