RiseTech Announces Grant of Stock Options

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2020) - RiseTech Capital Corp. (TSXV: RTCC.P) ("RiseTech" or the "Company") announces that the Company has granted an aggregate of 300,000 stock options (the "Options") to directors of the Company. The Options will vest immediately and be exercisable for a term of ten years at $0.10.

The Options are granted pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan and will be subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About RiseTech

RiseTech is a Capital Pool Company governed by the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. RiseTech's principal business is the identification and evaluation of assets or businesses with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction.

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY,

Manny Padda,

Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information please contact:

Manny Padda, CEO & Director

info@risetechcapital.com.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/64877