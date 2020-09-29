Log in
RISETECH CAPITAL CORP.

(RTCC.P)
RiseTech Announces Grant of Stock Options

09/29/2020

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2020) - RiseTech Capital Corp. (TSXV: RTCC.P) ("RiseTech" or the "Company") announces that the Company has granted an aggregate of 300,000 stock options (the "Options") to directors of the Company. The Options will vest immediately and be exercisable for a term of ten years at $0.10.

The Options are granted pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan and will be subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About RiseTech

RiseTech is a Capital Pool Company governed by the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. RiseTech's principal business is the identification and evaluation of assets or businesses with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction.

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY,

Manny Padda,
Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information please contact:
Manny Padda, CEO & Director
info@risetechcapital.com.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/64877


© Newsfilecorp 2020
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -0,10 M -0,08 M -0,08 M
Net cash 2019 0,52 M 0,39 M 0,39 M
P/E ratio 2019 -0,98x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 0,23 M 0,17 M 0,17 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Managers
NameTitle
Manroop Padda Director, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Jeffrey D. Booth Secretary & Director
Hamed Shahbazi Independent Director
Thomas Liston Independent Director
Keith E. Spencer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RISETECH CAPITAL CORP.125.00%0
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-37.42%23 162
INDUSTRIVÄRDEN AB4.40%11 541
KINNEVIK AB56.64%10 939
LIFCO AB (PUBL)19.58%6 852
VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS, INC.77.58%4 799
