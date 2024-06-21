Press release from Companies

Publicerat: 2024-06-21 23:35:29

Risk Intelligence A/S ("Risk Intelligence" or the "Company") announces today that the company has signed a significant 2.5-year agreement with a major international insurer for the Risk Intelligence System.

Today Risk Intelligence has signed a 2.5-year agreement for the Risk Intelligence System for API integration with a major international insurer.

The license agreement will add DKK 1.2 million per 12-month period in ARR from Q3 2024 with a total value of DKK 3.0 million for the 2.5-year period.

Hans Tino Hansen, CEO, Risk Intelligence says:

"It is a great pleasure to announce this agreement, which again shows the strength of our product and specifically the growing demand for API integration of the Risk Intelligence System data into clients' platforms."

This information is information that Risk Intelligence A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person(s) set out above, on 21 June 2024.

About Risk Intelligence

Risk Intelligence is a security risk intelligence provider delivering security threat and risk analysis to clients all over the world via the cloud-based Risk Intelligence System, as well as consulting services.

A large part of Risk Intelligence's clients is maritime, and these clients currently operate more than 15.7% of the global merchant fleet.

With its headquarters in Hellerup (Copenhagen), Denmark, an office in Singapore, and locations in North America, the dedicated staff of Risk Intelligence works in all major time zones to support their clients' operations. Since 2018, the company has been listed on the Spotlight Stock Exchange in Stockholm.

The Risk Intelligence System is a digital security intelligence solution developed in close collaboration with global businesses that are established within the fields of shipping, offshore, oil and gas. The digital solution is designed based on insights directly from customers and their needs as well as Risk Intelligence's experienced security risk analysts and developers' knowledge of intelligence and assessment needs.

The Risk Intelligence System offers clients a complete picture of immediate, short-, and medium-term security risks for coastal areas, ocean, port, and landside threats. The analysis is focused on insurgency, piracy, organised crime, activism, terrorism, military conflicts, and any interplay between these. Risk Intelligence identifies where serious events arise and presents an assessment of how great the threat is in each area, while at the same time providing 24/7/365 situational awareness with incident reports and alerts. This enables companies to evaluate both current and future security risks in real time and to minimise risks across their operations.

Disclaimer:

Risk Intelligence typically uses press releases to announce new clients or significant expansions of existing client contracts, in accordance with the wishes of those clients. However, there may be other business deals that Risk Intelligence chooses not to or cannot disclose through press releases. All deals classified as MAR will always be announced through press releases.

For further information about Risk Intelligence, please contact:

Hans Tino Hansen, CEO

Jens Krøis, CFO

Jim Pascoe, CCO

Telephone: +45 7026 6230

E-mail: investor@riskintelligence.eu