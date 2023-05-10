Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Riskified Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    RSKD   IL0011786493

RISKIFIED LTD.

(RSKD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:46:44 2023-05-10 am EDT
4.650 USD   -0.85%
Riskified Earns "Top Rated" Award Across Four TrustRadius Solution Categories, Based on Merchant Reviews
BU
Riskified to Present at Upcoming Conferences
BU
Riskified To Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Wednesday, May 17
BU
Riskified Earns “Top Rated” Award Across Four TrustRadius Solution Categories, Based on Merchant Reviews

05/10/2023 | 10:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Users Rate Riskified As the Best Solution for Fraud Detection, Chargeback Management, Conversion Rate Optimization and Ecommerce Analytics

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD), a leader in ecommerce risk intelligence, today announced it has been awarded a "Top Rated” distinction from TrustRadius, a B2B decisioning platform for technology buyers. Riskified earned top rankings in four of TrustRadius’ solution categories: conversion rate optimization, ecommerce analytics, fraud detection and chargeback management.

To earn a “Top Rated” award, products must have ten or more TrustRadius reviews from the past year, have received a score of 7.5 or higher from customers, and earn at least 0.5% of site traffic in their category. Top Rated awards are based entirely on reviews, with no paid placement or analyst opinion included.

Customer reviews of Riskified highlight satisfaction with its product innovation, fraud reduction capabilities and 100% chargeback guarantee. Riskified also stood out from competitors for its superior customer service.

"We're very proud of the partnership we've cultivated with our customers," said Jeff Otto, Chief Marketing Officer, Riskified. "From the beginning, Riskified's business model, our technology and our best-in-class approach to customer service was set up to ensure our merchant’s best interests were at the center of everything we do. We're grateful to our customers and to TrustRadius for this recognition."

Riskified enables frictionless ecommerce for loyal customers and delivers cost savings and additional revenue for its global, category-leading merchants. Riskified has a 99% client retention rate, and a study conducted by Forrester Research found that a composite of representative Riskified merchants saw $57.2 million in increased revenue and 594% ROI, adjusted over three years.

Riskified’s product suite includes Chargeback Guarantee, which absorbs chargeback costs and gives merchants confidence by guaranteeing high approval rates; Dispute Resolve, a streamlined chargeback management system; Policy Protect, which detects and prevents abuses related to resellers, returns, INR (item-not-received) claims and more; Account Secure, to protect merchants against account takeovers; and PSD2 Optimize, helping merchants balance regulatory compliance with seamless customer experiences.

“Riskified has won a Top Rated Award in Conversion Rate Optimization, Ecommerce Analytics, Fraud Detection, and Chargeback Management,” said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. “These awards are based directly on feedback from their customers and help software buyers make better purchasing decisions by highlighting products that provide high levels of customer satisfaction.”

To learn more about Riskified, visit riskified.com.

About Riskified

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) empowers businesses to grow ecommerce revenues and profit by mitigating risk. The world’s largest merchants and prestige brands partner with Riskified for guaranteed protection against chargebacks, to fight fraud and policy abuse at scale and to improve customer retention. Supported by a deeply experienced team of ecommerce risk analysts, data scientists and researchers, Riskified’s award-winning machine learning platform analyzes the individual behind each interaction to provide real-time decisions and robust identity-based insights. Learn more at Riskified.com.

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius delivers the most credible technology decisioning platform, helping buyers confidently make decisions with comprehensive, vetted product information and customer-generated content. Technology providers are empowered to tell their unique stories, engage high-intent buyers, and gain customer insights. Founded by successful entrepreneurs and headquartered in the technology hub of Austin, Texas, TrustRadius is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 301 M - -
Net income 2023 -95,1 M - -
Net cash 2023 136 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -8,37x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 810 M 810 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,24x
EV / Sales 2024 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 756
Free-Float 45,4%
Chart RISKIFIED LTD.
Duration : Period :
Riskified Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RISKIFIED LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 4,69 $
Average target price 7,00 $
Spread / Average Target 49,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eido Gal Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Aglika Dotcheva Vice President of Finance
Assaf Feldman Chief Technology Officer & Director
Naama Ofek Arad Head-Sales Operations
Erez Shachar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RISKIFIED LTD.1.52%810
MICROSOFT CORPORATION28.01%2 282 695
SYNOPSYS INC.16.43%55 887
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.27.96%55 636
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE6.30%51 271
SEA LIMITED61.45%47 608
