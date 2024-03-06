Riskified Ltd. (NYSE: RSKD), a leader in eCommerce fraud and risk intelligence, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.riskified.com or on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Riskified will provide a hard copy of the annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed in writing by email to ir@riskified.com, or by post to Riskified Ltd., 220 5th Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001.

About Riskified

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) empowers businesses to unleash ecommerce growth by taking risk off the table. Many of the world’s biggest brands and publicly traded companies selling online rely on Riskified for guaranteed protection against chargebacks, to fight fraud and policy abuse at scale, and to improve customer retention. Developed and managed by the largest team of ecommerce risk analysts, data scientists and researchers, Riskified’s AI-powered fraud and risk intelligence platform analyzes the individual behind each interaction to provide real-time decisions and robust identity-based insights. Learn more at Riskified.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240306103857/en/