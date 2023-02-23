Riskified : Investor Presentation February 2023

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding our revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance for ﬁscal year 2023, future growth potential in new industries and geographies, internal modeling assumptions, expectations as to our new merchant pipeline and upsell opportunities and our ability to compete, expectations as to our new or enhanced product suite, management of our cash outﬂow, and business plans and strategy reﬂect our current views with respect to future events and are not a guarantee of future performance. The words "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "potential," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "could," "would," "project," "forecasts," "aims," "plan," "target," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions.
Actual outcomes may diﬀer materially from the information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, without limitation, the following: our ability to manage our growth; our history of net losses and anticipated increasing operating expenses; our ability to achieve proﬁtability; our ability to maintain and enhance our brand; our ability to attract new merchants, retain existing merchants and increase the sales of our products to existing enterprises; our dependence on the continued use of credit cards and other payment methods that expose our merchant to the risk of payment fraud; changes in laws and regulations related to the use of credit cards, such as PSD2, which have and may continue to impact our GMV and to change or reduce the use cases for our products; our ability to successfully implement our business plan in light of macroeconomic conditions, such as economic downturn, changes in consumer behavior (including as a result of COVID-19 related restrictions and macroeconomic conditions, including the risking inﬂationary environment), global supply chain issues and other factors that may impact eCommerce volumes and that may impact the demand for our services or have a material adverse impact on our and our business partners' ﬁnancial condition and results of operations; our ability to continue to improve our machine learning models or if our machine learning models contain errors or are otherwise ineﬀective or do not operate property; our ability to predict our future revenue given our lengthy sales cycles; seasonality; our ability to operate in a highly competitive industry; merchant concentration; our ability to achieve desired operating margins; our compliance with a wide variety of U.S. and international laws and regulations; our ability to develop enhancements to our products; our dependence on our executive oﬃcers and senior management, and our ability to attract new talent, particularly in Israel; our limited experience in determining the optimal pricing for our products; our ability to obtain additional ﬁnancing on favorable terms or at all; our reliance on Amazon Web Services; our ability to detect errors, defects or disruptions in our platform; our ability to protect our merchants' and their consumers' personal or other data from a security breach and to comply with laws and regulations relating to consumer data privacy and data protection; our ability to expand into markets outside the United States; our ability to eﬀectively expand our sales force to facilitate revenue growth; the concentration of our voting power as a result of our dual class structure; and other risk factors set forth in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F, ﬁled with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 25, 2022, and other documents ﬁled with or furnished to the SEC, and which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. These statements reﬂect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this presentation. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reﬂected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reﬂected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Metrics
This presentation contains key performance indicators including GMV as well as non-GAAP metrics, including Adjusted EBITDA and constant currency revenues.
"Gross Merchandise Volume" or "GMV" is deﬁned as the gross total dollar value of orders reviewed through our eCommerce risk intelligence platform during the period indicated, including orders that we did not approve.
Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP measure of ﬁnancial performance, is deﬁned as net proﬁt (loss) adjusted for items that we believe do not directly reﬂect our core operations such as depreciation and amortization (including amortization of capitalized internal-use software as presented in our statement of cash ﬂows), share-based compensation expense, payroll taxes related to share-based compensation, litigation-related expenses, provision for (beneﬁt from) income taxes, other income (expense), and interest income (expense). Management believes that by excluding these items from net proﬁt (loss), Adjusted EBITDA provides useful and meaningful supplemental information.Adjusted EBITDA is used to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends aﬀecting our business, formulate ﬁnancial projections, develop annual budgets, and make strategic decisions.
Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation, as an alternative to, or superior to net proﬁt (loss) or other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. This metric is frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. By providing Adjusted EBITDA, together with a reconciliation to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure, we believe we are enhancing investors' understanding of our business and our results of operations, as well as assisting investors in evaluating how well we are executing our strategic initiatives.
Constant currency revenues, which is a non-GAAP measure of ﬁnancial performance, compares revenues between periods as if exchange rates had remained constant from the prior period. We deﬁne constant currency revenue as total revenue excluding the eﬀect of foreign exchange rate movements, and use it to determine the constant currency revenue growth on a comparative basis. Constant currency revenue is calculated by translating current period revenues using the prior period exchange rate. Constant currency revenue growth (as a percentage) is calculated by determining the increase in current period revenue over prior period revenue, where current period foreign currency revenue is translated using prior period exchange rates. We use constant currency revenue and constant currency revenue growth for ﬁnancial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate comparisons between periods excluding the impact of changes in exchange rates. We believe the presentation of our results on a constant currency basis, in addition to U.S. GAAP results, helps improve the ability to understand our performance because they exclude the eﬀects of foreign currency volatility that are not indicative of our actual results of operations.
Use of non-GAAP measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaﬀected by unusual or other items. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool in that it does not reﬂect our tax payments and certain other cash costs that may recur in the future, including, among other things, cash requirements for costs to replace assets being depreciated and amortized. Management compensates for these limitations by relying on our GAAP results in addition to using Adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP measures as supplemental measures of our performance. The non-GAAP measures used herein are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled captions of other companies due to diﬀerent methods of calculation.
See the appendix for reconciliations of these non-GAAP ﬁnancial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
Meet Riskiﬁed
Our mission is to empower businesses to realize the full potential of eCommerce by making it safe, accessible and frictionless.
Increase sales approval rates by up to 20%1
Reduce costs by up to 60%1
Eliminate signiﬁcant customer friction, power omnichannel commerce and open new, global markets
Based on billings of ten largest merchants in sample. Certain merchants in sample saw increases in sales approval rates and reductions in costs that exceeded 20% and 60%, respectively. See slide 10.
We Operate in Massive
Markets With Strong
Tailwinds
Solving Problems That
Touch eCommerce Orders
$5.4 trillion
global eCommerce
GMV in 20221
2022: $100B+2
~$7.6 trillion global eCommerce GMV in 20261
Source: eMarketer (December 2022).
GMV reviewed by Riskiﬁed during the twelve months ending December 31, 2022
