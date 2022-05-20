Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Riskified Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RSKD   IL0011786493

RISKIFIED LTD.

(RSKD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/20 02:37:00 pm EDT
5.045 USD   -6.23%
01:58pRISKIFIED LTD. STOCK NEWS : Robbins LLP Is Investigating Riskified Ltd. (RSKD) on Behalf of Shareholders
BU
05:01aRISKIFIED LTD. COMPANY NEWS : Berger Montague Investigates Securities Fraud Allegations Against Riskified Ltd. (NYSE: RSKD); Lead Plaintiff Deadline is July 1, 2022
PR
05/19Riskified to Present at Upcoming J.P. Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Riskified Ltd. Stock News: Robbins LLP Is Investigating Riskified Ltd. (RSKD) on Behalf of Shareholders

05/20/2022 | 01:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating Riskified Ltd. (NYSE: RSKD) and its officers and directors to determine whether they breached their fiduciary duties and violated securities laws in connection with the Company's initial public offering ("IPO"). Riskified is an eCommerce risk management platform that uses machine learning to identify fraud.

If you would like more information about our investigation of Riskified Ltd.'s misconduct, click here.

What is this Case About: According to a complaint filed against Riskified, leading up to its IPO, Riskified claimed it was experiencing tremendous growth, stating that its revenue grew 55% in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the first quarter of 2020. Further, Riskified stated that its GMV grew 77%, gross profits grew 65%, and adjusted EBITDA went from a $3.1 million loss to a $296,000 loss from the first quarter of 2020 to the first quarter of 2021. Based on these facts, on July 28, 2021, the Company sold 20.125 million Class A ordinary shares at $21 per share, generating over $422 million in gross proceeds.

However, defendants failed to disclose certain known facts at the time of the IPO. Specifically, Riskified failed to disclose that as it expanded its user base, the quality of its machine learning platform deteriorated (rather than improve as represented in the Registration Statement) because of inaccuracies in the algorithms associated with onboarding new merchants and entering new locations and industries. Further, the Company failed to disclose that it had entered into industries with relatively high rates of fraud in which it had little experience, and this expansion negatively impacted the effectiveness of the Company's machine learning platform. As a result, Riskified was suffering from materially higher chargebacks and cost of revenue and depressed gross profits and gross profit margins during the third fiscal quarter of 2021.

Following the IPO, Riskified experienced a decline in revenue growth, GMV growth, and gross profit margins, while experiencing an increase in cost of revenue due mainly to an increase in chargeback expenses. At the time of the filing of the complaint, Riskified Class A shares traded below $6 per share, more than 70% below the IPO price.

Next Steps: If you acquired shares of Riskified Ltd. (RSKD) pursuant to the Company's July 2021 IPO, you have legal options. Contact Robbins LLP for more information.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Contact us to learn more:

Aaron Dumas
(800) 350-6003
adumas@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. To be notified if a class action against Riskified Ltd. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about RISKIFIED LTD.
01:58pRISKIFIED LTD. STOCK NEWS : Robbins LLP Is Investigating Riskified Ltd. (RSKD) on Behalf o..
BU
05:01aRISKIFIED LTD. COMPANY NEWS : Berger Montague Investigates Securities Fraud Allegations Ag..
PR
05/19Riskified to Present at Upcoming J.P. Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and C..
BU
05/18Credit Suisse Lowers Riskified's Price Target to $10 from $12, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
05/18Piper Sandler Adjusts Riskified's Price Target to $7 From $10, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
05/17TRANSCRIPT : Riskified Ltd., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 17, 2022
CI
05/17Riskified Q1 Adjusted Loss Widens as Revenue Rises
MT
05/17RISKIFIED : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/17Earnings Flash (RSKD) RISKIFIED Posts Q1 Loss $-0.08, vs. Street Est of $-0.14
MT
05/17Earnings Flash (RSKD) RISKIFIED Posts Q1 Revenue $58.8M, vs. Street Est of $55.9M
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RISKIFIED LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 256 M - -
Net income 2022 -143 M - -
Net cash 2022 360 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,16x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 888 M 888 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,07x
EV / Sales 2023 1,87x
Nbr of Employees 742
Free-Float 37,5%
Chart RISKIFIED LTD.
Duration : Period :
Riskified Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RISKIFIED LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 5,38 $
Average target price 7,71 $
Spread / Average Target 43,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eido Gal Chief Executive Officer & Director
Aglika Dotcheva Vice President of Finance
Assaf Feldman Chief Technology Officer & Director
Naama Ofek Arad Head-Sales Operations
Erez Shachar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RISKIFIED LTD.-31.55%888
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-24.73%1 893 242
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-27.78%52 426
SYNOPSYS INC.-18.45%46 009
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-54.17%44 425
SEA LIMITED-65.63%43 038