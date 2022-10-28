Riskified : and Novatti Enter Exclusive Partnership to Provide Secure Payment Solutions Powered By Best-in-Class Chargeback Guarantee

Riskifed and Novatti Enter Exclusive Partnership to Provide Secure Payment Solutions

Powered By Best-in-Class Chargeback Guarantee

With this partnership, Novatti becomes the frst online card processor to ofer Chargeback Guarantee to eCommerce businesses across the APAC region

SYDNEY, Australia - 26 October 2022: Riskifed, Ltd. (NYSE: RSKD) a fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce, has announced an exclusive partnership with Novatti Group (ASX: NOV), a leading digital payments company that enables businesses to pay and be paid. By utilising Riskifed's premier Chargeback Guarantee ofering, Novatti becomes the frst and only online card processor in the Asia Pacifc region to ofer one hundred percent protection for fraudulent chargebacks to businesses.

Headquartered in Australia and with global operations in 58 countries, Novatti enables businesses and individuals to make payments safely through cross-border transfers, digital wallets and vouchers. In partnership with Riskifed, Novatti can now shift liability around payments away from its businesses, helping them to minimise risk, reduce operational costs and lift revenue, as well as allowing them to expand globally without the fear of fraud.

"We are delighted to be partnering with Riskifed and to bring their insights and experience in fraud prevention to our community. Thanks to Riskifed's leading fraud prevention technology, we are now able to assist our eCommerce businesses who are facing high volumes of chargebacks and low approval rates due to the friction caused by legacy fraud solutions," said Kian Jackson, General Manager, Merchant Acquiring at Novatti. "This partnership will allow our APAC businesses to reduce fraud costs and gain higher approval rates, placing them in a better position to take on challenges without risk".

"We are incredibly excited to partner with an established FinTech player such as Novatti to enable businesses to maximise their online sales and provide a superior costumer experience while digitally transforming their companies". said Tasneen Padiath, Riskifed's General Manager and VP Sales, APAC. "eCommerce businesses can face a host of challenges as they scale, ranging from the complexities of cross-border expansion to the continuously changing patterns of fraud, and Riskifed is there to help".