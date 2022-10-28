Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Riskified Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RSKD   IL0011786493

RISKIFIED LTD.

(RSKD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:51 2022-10-28 am EDT
4.455 USD   +0.11%
11:33aRiskified : and Novatti Enter Exclusive Partnership to Provide Secure Payment Solutions Powered By Best-in-Class Chargeback Guarantee
PU
10/18Riskified Ltd. to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Wednesday, November 9
BU
10/06Goldman Sachs Cuts Price Target on Riskified to $4.50 From $5, Maintains Sell Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Riskified : and Novatti Enter Exclusive Partnership to Provide Secure Payment Solutions Powered By Best-in-Class Chargeback Guarantee

10/28/2022 | 11:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Riskifed and Novatti Enter Exclusive Partnership to Provide Secure Payment Solutions

Powered By Best-in-Class Chargeback Guarantee

With this partnership, Novatti becomes the frst online card processor to ofer Chargeback Guarantee to eCommerce businesses across the APAC region

SYDNEY, Australia - 26 October 2022: Riskifed, Ltd. (NYSE: RSKD) a fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce, has announced an exclusive partnership with Novatti Group (ASX: NOV), a leading digital payments company that enables businesses to pay and be paid. By utilising Riskifed's premier Chargeback Guarantee ofering, Novatti becomes the frst and only online card processor in the Asia Pacifc region to ofer one hundred percent protection for fraudulent chargebacks to businesses.

Headquartered in Australia and with global operations in 58 countries, Novatti enables businesses and individuals to make payments safely through cross-border transfers, digital wallets and vouchers. In partnership with Riskifed, Novatti can now shift liability around payments away from its businesses, helping them to minimise risk, reduce operational costs and lift revenue, as well as allowing them to expand globally without the fear of fraud.

"We are delighted to be partnering with Riskifed and to bring their insights and experience in fraud prevention to our community. Thanks to Riskifed's leading fraud prevention technology, we are now able to assist our eCommerce businesses who are facing high volumes of chargebacks and low approval rates due to the friction caused by legacy fraud solutions," said Kian Jackson, General Manager, Merchant Acquiring at Novatti. "This partnership will allow our APAC businesses to reduce fraud costs and gain higher approval rates, placing them in a better position to take on challenges without risk".

"We are incredibly excited to partner with an established FinTech player such as Novatti to enable businesses to maximise their online sales and provide a superior costumer experience while digitally transforming their companies". said Tasneen Padiath, Riskifed's General Manager and VP Sales, APAC. "eCommerce businesses can face a host of challenges as they scale, ranging from the complexities of cross-border expansion to the continuously changing patterns of fraud, and Riskifed is there to help".

Riskifed is a machine learning platform that leverages a global merchant network to provide automated risk-based decisioning throughout the customer journey, minimising fraud and maximising net revenue for eCommerce merchants. The platform serves more than 400 million shoppers across over 180 countries and captures more than 100 diferent data points per transaction. Novatti incorporated Riskifed's Chargeback Guarantee into their payment platform which results in a very unique and compelling ofering for businesses who are now better armed to grow their online eCommerce presence.

About Riskifed

Riskifed empowers businesses to realize the full potential of eCommerce by making it safe, accessible, and frictionless. We have built a next-generation eCommerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers. Leveraging machine learning that benefts from a global merchant network, our platform identifes the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants-ourcustomers-eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. We drive higher sales and reduce fraud and other operating costs for our merchants and strive to provide superior consumer experiences, as compared to our merchants' performance prior to onboarding us. Learn more at riskifed.com

About Novatti Group Limited (ASX:NOV)

Novatti is a leading fntech that enables businesses to pay and be paid, from any device, anywhere. From corner stores and startups to global organisations, our solutions will unlock your ambitions. Solutions include issuing, acquiring, processing and billing, while Novatti has also applied to APRA for a restricted banking licence through its subsidiary Novatti IBA Pty Ltd.

Disclaimer

Riskified Ltd. published this content on 26 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2022 15:32:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RISKIFIED LTD.
11:33aRiskified : and Novatti Enter Exclusive Partnership to Provide Secure Payment Solutions Po..
PU
10/18Riskified Ltd. to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Wednesday, November 9
BU
10/06Goldman Sachs Cuts Price Target on Riskified to $4.50 From $5, Maintains Sell Rating
MT
09/26Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Riskified to $6 From $7, Reiterates Overweight Rating
MT
08/22Riskified Partners With Aurus on Secure Payment Offering
MT
08/22Riskified and Aurus Partner to Offer Secure Payment Solutions Backed by Best-in-Class C..
BU
08/10Transcript : Riskified Ltd., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 10, 2022
CI
08/10Riskified : Reports Record Second Quarter and First Half Performance, Accelerates Path to ..
PU
08/10Riskified Swings to Q2 Adjusted Loss as Revenue Rises; Lifts Full-Year 2022 Revenue For..
MT
08/10Riskified : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RISKIFIED LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 256 M - -
Net income 2022 -133 M - -
Net cash 2022 342 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,53x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 744 M 744 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,57x
EV / Sales 2023 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 742
Free-Float 45,5%
Chart RISKIFIED LTD.
Duration : Period :
Riskified Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RISKIFIED LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 4,45 $
Average target price 6,43 $
Spread / Average Target 44,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eido Gal Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Aglika Dotcheva Vice President of Finance
Assaf Feldman Chief Technology Officer & Director
Naama Ofek Arad Head-Sales Operations
Erez Shachar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RISKIFIED LTD.-43.38%744