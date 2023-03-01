Advanced search
    RSKD   IL0011786493

RISKIFIED LTD.

(RSKD)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:44:43 2023-03-01 am EST
5.400 USD   -1.82%
Riskified : to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences
PU
02/27Riskified Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F
AQ
02/24Riskified Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F
BU
Riskified : to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

03/01/2023 | 10:23am EST
NEW YORK, March 1, 2023 - Riskified Ltd. (NYSE: RSKD), a leader in eCommerce fraud and risk intelligence, today announced that its management team will host in-person meetings with investors at the following investor conferences during the first quarter of 2023. Details for the events are as follows:

Events:

  • 2023 Truist Technology, Internet and Services Conference: New York City, Tuesday, March 7, 2023
  • KeyBanc Emerging Technology Summit: San Francisco, Wednesday, March 8, 2023
  • Wolfe 2023 FinTech Forum: New York City, Tuesday March 14, 2023

About Riskified
Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) empowers businesses to grow eCommerce revenues and profit by mitigating risk. The world's largest merchants and prestige brands partner with Riskified for guaranteed protection against chargebacks, to fight fraud and policy abuse at scale and to improve customer retention. Supported by the largest team of eCommerce risk analysts, data scientists and researchers, Riskified's machine learning platform analyzes the individual behind each interaction to provide real-time decisions and robust identity-based insights. Learn more at riskified.com

Contact:

Investor Relations:
Chett Mandel
Head of Investor Relations
ir@riskified.com

Corporate Communications:
Cristina Dinozo
Senior Director of Communications
press@riskified.com

Disclaimer

Riskified Ltd. published this content on 01 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 15:20:50 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
