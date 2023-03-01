Riskified : to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, March 1, 2023 - Riskified Ltd. (NYSE: RSKD), a leader in eCommerce fraud and risk intelligence, today announced that its management team will host in-person meetings with investors at the following investor conferences during the first quarter of 2023. Details for the events are as follows:

Events:

2023 Truist Technology, Internet and Services Conference : New York City, Tuesday, March 7, 2023

: New York City, Tuesday, March 7, 2023 KeyBanc Emerging Technology Summit : San Francisco, Wednesday, March 8, 2023

: San Francisco, Wednesday, March 8, 2023 Wolfe 2023 FinTech Forum: New York City, Tuesday March 14, 2023

About Riskified

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) empowers businesses to grow eCommerce revenues and profit by mitigating risk. The world's largest merchants and prestige brands partner with Riskified for guaranteed protection against chargebacks, to fight fraud and policy abuse at scale and to improve customer retention. Supported by the largest team of eCommerce risk analysts, data scientists and researchers, Riskified's machine learning platform analyzes the individual behind each interaction to provide real-time decisions and robust identity-based insights. Learn more at riskified.com

Contact:

Investor Relations:

Chett Mandel

Head of Investor Relations

ir@riskified.com

Corporate Communications:

Cristina Dinozo

Senior Director of Communications

press@riskified.com