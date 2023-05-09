Advanced search
    RSKD   IL0011786493

RISKIFIED LTD.

(RSKD)
05/09/2023
4.720 USD   +1.29%
08:37aRiskified to Present at Upcoming Conferences
BU
04/18Riskified To Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Wednesday, May 17
BU
04/13Riskified, Deloitte Canada Partner to Provide Fraud Management Insights to Merchants
MT
Riskified to Present at Upcoming Conferences

05/09/2023 | 08:37am EDT
Riskified Ltd. (NYSE: RSKD), a leader in eCommerce fraud and risk intelligence, today announced that management will present and host investor meetings at the following upcoming conferences:

  • Barclays Emerging Payments and FinTech Forum in New York on Thursday, May 18th, at 3:35 PM ET
  • J.P. Morgan 51st Annual Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston on Tuesday, May 23rd at 2:35 PM ET

A live and archived webcast of each presentation will be accessible from the “Events and Presentations” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at ir.riskified.com.

About Riskified

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) empowers businesses to grow eCommerce revenues and profit by mitigating risk. The world’s largest merchants and prestige brands partner with Riskified for guaranteed protection against chargebacks, to fight fraud and policy abuse at scale and to improve customer retention. Supported by the largest team of eCommerce risk analysts, data scientists and researchers, Riskified’s machine learning platform analyzes the individual behind each interaction to provide real-time decisions and robust identity-based insights. Learn more at riskified.com.


© Business Wire 2023
