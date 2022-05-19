Riskified to Present at Upcoming J.P. Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE: RSKD), a fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce, announced that management will participate in a fireside chat and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the J.P. Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference. Details for the event are as follows:

J.P. Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference Who: Eido Gal, CEO & Co-Founder When: Monday, May 23rd, 2022 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time for the Fireside Chat Discussion Webcast: https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/tmc22/sessions/41984-riskified-ltd/webcast

An archived webcast of the Fireside Chat will be accessible from the “Events and Presentations” section of Riskified’s Investor Relations website for on demand viewing at https://ir.riskified.com/.

About Riskified

Riskified empowers businesses to realize the full potential of eCommerce by making it safe, accessible, and frictionless. We have built a next-generation eCommerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers. Leveraging machine learning that benefits from a global merchant network, our platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants—our customers—eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. We drive higher sales and reduce fraud and other operating costs for our merchants and strive to provide superior consumer experiences, as compared to our merchants’ performance prior to onboarding us. Learn more at riskified.com.

