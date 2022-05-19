Log in
    RSKD   IL0011786493

RISKIFIED LTD.

(RSKD)
Delayed Nyse  -  05/18 04:00:02 pm EDT
5.110 USD   -3.58%
08:09aRiskified to Present at Upcoming J.P. Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference
BU
05/18Credit Suisse Lowers Riskified's Price Target to $10 from $12, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
05/18Piper Sandler Adjusts Riskified's Price Target to $7 From $10, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
Riskified to Present at Upcoming J.P. Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

05/19/2022 | 08:09am EDT
Riskified Ltd. (NYSE: RSKD), a fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce, announced that management will participate in a fireside chat and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the J.P. Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference. Details for the event are as follows:

J.P. Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Who:

Eido Gal, CEO & Co-Founder

When:

Monday, May 23rd, 2022

Time:

4:30 p.m. Eastern Time for the Fireside Chat Discussion

Webcast:

https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/tmc22/sessions/41984-riskified-ltd/webcast

An archived webcast of the Fireside Chat will be accessible from the “Events and Presentations” section of Riskified’s Investor Relations website for on demand viewing at https://ir.riskified.com/.

About Riskified

Riskified empowers businesses to realize the full potential of eCommerce by making it safe, accessible, and frictionless. We have built a next-generation eCommerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers. Leveraging machine learning that benefits from a global merchant network, our platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants—our customers—eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. We drive higher sales and reduce fraud and other operating costs for our merchants and strive to provide superior consumer experiences, as compared to our merchants’ performance prior to onboarding us. Learn more at riskified.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 256 M - -
Net income 2022 -143 M - -
Net cash 2022 360 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,86x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 843 M 843 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,89x
EV / Sales 2023 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 742
Free-Float 37,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 5,11 $
Average target price 7,71 $
Spread / Average Target 51,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eido Gal Chief Executive Officer & Director
Aglika Dotcheva Vice President of Finance
Assaf Feldman Chief Technology Officer & Director
Naama Ofek Arad Head-Sales Operations
Erez Shachar Independent Director
