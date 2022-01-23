Log in
    RSKD   IL0011786493

RISKIFIED LTD.

(RSKD)
The Full Cart, Ep. 201: Innovating Payments for the New Digital Traveler

01/23/2022 | 07:34am EST
Since early 2020, the COVID pandemic has thrust airlines into turbulence, with global air travel nearly slowing to a halt. More than a year later, it seems the travel industry is ready to take off again, but the journey ahead is long: according to the International Airline Transport Association's (IATA) forecast, the industry is not expected to turn cash-positive until 2022, but airlines can't afford to wait it out. The time for digital transformation is now, when airlines can introduce passenger-friendly policies, consumer-centric shopping experiences, and flexible payments and refunds.

In the first episode of season two of our podcast, Amine Boulaghmen, Head of Payment Facilitation Solutions at IATA, inspires airlines to shift perspective from "downtime" to "prep time," laying the groundwork for meeting and exceeding customer expectations as the travel sector revives.

Listen to the episode to learn about:
  • How the payment preferences of global travelers are changing
  • Why airlines should adapt and prioritize accommodating these changes
  • What's the essential checklist for doing so on a strategic, technological, and foundational level

For a deeper dive into the rapid digital transformation across the airline industry, download a free copy of our travel report.

You can stream this episode on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts - or right here on our blog.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 227 M - -
Net income 2021 -173 M - -
Net cash 2021 310 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,18x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 010 M 1 010 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,09x
EV / Sales 2022 2,96x
Nbr of Employees 580
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends RISKIFIED LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 6,18 $
Average target price 15,29 $
Spread / Average Target 147%
Managers and Directors
Eido Gal Chief Executive Officer & Director
Aglika Dotcheva Vice President of Finance
Assaf Feldman Chief Technology Officer & Director
Naama Ofek Arad Head-Sales Operations
Aaron Mankovski Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RISKIFIED LTD.-21.37%1 010
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-10.32%2 222 587
SEA LIMITED-30.98%86 769
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-25.78%71 529
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-13.84%67 255
SYNOPSYS INC.-17.69%46 539