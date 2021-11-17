Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Riskmonster.com
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3768   JP3974180006

RISKMONSTER.COM

(3768)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Riskmonster com : Consolidated Financial Results Briefing for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

11/17/2021 | 04:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

November 17th, 2021

Copyright © 2021 Riskmonster.com All rights reserved.

Contents

１．

Financial Highlights P.2

２．

Quarterly Performance

P.3

３．

Performance by Type of Business P.4

４（１）．

Cloud Business for Corporate members P.5

４（１）-

Credit management support Services P.6

４（１）-

Business Portal Sites P.7

４（１）-

Training Services P.8

４（２）．

Other Business P.9

５．

Quarterly Number of Members P.10

６．

Balance Sheets P.11

７．

Cash Flows P.12

８．

Outlook for FY 3 / 2021

P.13

９．

Return to Stockholders

P.14

Contact P.15

1

Copyright © 2021 Riskmonster.com All rights reserved.

. Financial Highlights

thousands of yen

FY3/2021

FY3/2022

Change

Change

2Q

2Q

(ratio)

Net sales

1,768,802

1,784,143

15,341

100.9

Operating Income

438,699

353,673

85,026

80.6

Ordinary Income

444,483

376,953

67,529

84.8

Profit attributable to

295,770

244,342

51,427

82.6

owners of parent

FY3/2021

FY3/2022

Change

Change

2Q

2Q

(ratio)

Earnings per share*1

¥39.81

¥32.70

¥7.11

82.1

Number of members

12,997 ＩＤ

14,060

ＩＤ

1,063 ＩＤ

108.2

Return on equity*2

6.0

4.5

1.5 point

75.0

  • Notes 1. On April 1, 2021, the Company conducted a two-for-one stock split of common stock. The stock split is reflected in the amounts of "earning per share."
    2. Return on equity is calculated on the result of performance for 6 months.

SHIPS Co.,Ltd.(https://www.ships-it.co.jp) became a subsidiary in September 2021, but since the deemed acquisition date is the end of the 2Q of FY3/2022, only the company's balance sheet is consolidated.

2

Copyright © 2021 Riskmonster.com All rights reserved.

. Quarterly Performance

thousands of yen

FY3/2022

１Ｑ

２Ｑ

Cumulative

YoY(ratio)

Net Sales

838,697

945,446

1,784,143

100.9

Operating Income

135,034

218,639

353,673

80.6

FY3/2021

１Ｑ

２Ｑ

Cumulative

YoY(ratio)

Net Sales

778,969

989,833

1,768,802

111.6

Operating Income

130,414

308,285

438,699

150.2

millions of yen

1,000

750

500

250

0

Net Sales

Operating Income

millions of yen

400

300

200

100

0

１Ｑ

２Ｑ

１Ｑ

２Ｑ

ＦＹ3/2021

ＦＹ3/2022

FY3/2021

FY3/2022

3

Copyright © 2021 Riskmonster.com All rights reserved.

. Performance by Type of Business

Riskmonster's Business Model

Type of Business

Business Unit

Credit management

Riskmonster

（１） Cloud Business for

support Services

Corporate members

Business Portal Sites

Group

Training Services

（２）Other Business

Other Services

(including BPO Services)

Contribution to profit

  • Stable Growth
  • Stable Profit
  • Individual projects
  • New Projects, Overseas Projects
  • Consolidating group cost

thousands of yen

FY3/2021

FY3/2022

Change

Change

2Q

2Q

(ratio)

（１）Cloud Business for

1,503,120

1,589,045

85,924

105.7

Corporate members

（２）Other Business

387,022

314,358

72,664

81.2

Total Net Sales

1,890,143

1,903,404

13,260

100.7

（１）Cloud Business for

400,488

406,689

6,201

101.5

Corporate members

（２）Other Business

75,430

5,735

69,694

7.6

Total Operating Income

475,918

412,425

63,493

86.7

  • Note Net Sales and Operating Income are calculated based on amounts before the elimination of inter transactions.

4

Copyright © 2021 Riskmonster.com All rights reserved.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Riskmonster.com published this content on 17 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2021 09:46:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RISKMONSTER.COM
04:47aRISKMONSTER COM : Consolidated Financial Results Briefing for the Second Quarter of the Fi..
PU
11/11[Delayed]Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 3..
PU
11/11Riskmonster.com Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending March 31, 2..
CI
11/11Riskmonster.com Provides Dividend Year-End Guidance for the Year Ending March 31, 2022
CI
08/12RISKMONSTER COM : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended Jun..
PU
05/19RISKMONSTER COM : Consolidated Financial Results Briefing for the Fiscal Year Ended March ..
PU
05/13RISKMONSTER COM : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2..
PU
05/13Riskmonster.com Announces Consolidated Earnings Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March..
CI
05/13Riskmonster.com Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending March 31, 2022
CI
05/13Riskmonster.com Declares Dividend for the Year Ended March 31, 2021, Payable on June 8,..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 551 M 30,9 M 30,9 M
Net income 2021 427 M 3,72 M 3,72 M
Net cash 2021 2 326 M 20,3 M 20,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,0x
Yield 2021 2,06%
Capitalization 6 569 M 57,7 M 57,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,03x
EV / Sales 2021 1,99x
Nbr of Employees 156
Free-Float 61,4%
Chart RISKMONSTER.COM
Duration : Period :
Riskmonster.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Taichi Fujimoto President & Representative Director
Maki Yoshida Manager-Finance & Accounting
Junichi Takemori Executive Officer & General Manager-Administration
Ryuji Hori Independent Outside Director
Ryusuke Suzuki Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RISKMONSTER.COM-19.29%58
VERISK ANALYTICS, INC.7.23%35 138
SAMSUNG SDS CO.,LTD.-10.64%10 145
OTSUKA CORPORATION-2.94%8 620
REPLY S.P.A.94.65%7 913
CHANGE HEALTHCARE INC.11.15%6 473