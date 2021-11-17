Riskmonster com : Consolidated Financial Results Briefing for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

（thousands of yen）

FY3/2021 FY3/2022 Change Change 2Q 2Q (ratio) Net sales 1,768,802 1,784,143 15,341 100.9 ％ Operating Income 438,699 353,673 △85,026 80.6 ％ Ordinary Income 444,483 376,953 △67,529 84.8 ％ Profit attributable to 295,770 244,342 △51,427 82.6 ％ owners of parent FY3/2021 FY3/2022 Change Change 2Q 2Q (ratio) Earnings per share*1 ¥39.81 ¥32.70 △¥7.11 82.1 ％ Number of members 12,997 ＩＤ 14,060 ＩＤ 1,063 ＩＤ 108.2 ％ Return on equity*2 6.0 ％ 4.5 ％ △1.5 point 75.0 ％

Notes ） 1. On April 1, 2021, the Company conducted a two-for-one stock split of common stock. The stock split is reflected in the amounts of "earning per share."

2. Return on equity is calculated on the result of performance for 6 months.

SHIPS Co.,Ltd.(https://www.ships-it.co.jp) became a subsidiary in September 2021, but since the deemed acquisition date is the end of the 2Q of FY3/2022, only the company's balance sheet is consolidated.