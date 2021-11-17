Riskmonster com : Consolidated Financial Results Briefing for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022
Copyright © 2021 Riskmonster.com All rights reserved.
１．
Financial Highlights
（P.2 ）
２．
Quarterly Performance
（P.3 ）
３．
Performance by Type of Business
（P.4 ）
４（１）．
Cloud Business for Corporate members
（P.5 ）
４（１）
- ① ．
Credit management support Services
（P.6 ）
４（１）
- ②．
Business Portal Sites
（P.7 ）
４（１）
- ③．
Training Services
（P.8 ）
４（２）．
Other Business
（P.9 ）
５．
Quarterly Number of Members
（P.10 ）
６．
Balance Sheets
（P.11 ）
７．
Cash Flows
（P.12 ）
８．
Outlook for FY 3 / 2021
（P.13 ）
９．
Return to Stockholders
（P.14 ）
Contact
（P.15 ）
1
Copyright © 2021 Riskmonster.com All rights reserved.
（thousands of yen ）
FY3/2021
FY3/2022
Change
Change
2Q
2Q
(ratio)
Net sales
1,768,802
1,784,143
15,341
100.9
％
Operating Income
438,699
353,673
△85,026
80.6
％
Ordinary Income
444,483
376,953
△67,529
84.8
％
Profit attributable to
295,770
244,342
△51,427
82.6
％
owners of parent
FY3/2021
FY3/2022
Change
Change
2Q
2Q
(ratio)
Earnings per share
*1
¥39.81
¥32.70
△¥7.11
82.1
％
Number of members
12,997
ＩＤ
14,060
ＩＤ
1,063
ＩＤ
108.2
％
Return on equity
*2
6.0
％
4.5
％
△ 1.5 point
75.0
％
Notes ） 1. On April 1, 2021, the Company conducted a two-for-one stock split of common stock. The stock split is reflected in the amounts of "earning per share."
2. Return on equity is calculated on the result of performance for 6 months.
SHIPS Co.,Ltd.(
https://www.ships-it.co.jp) became a subsidiary in September 2021, but since the deemed acquisition date is the end of the 2Q of FY3/2022, only the company's balance sheet is consolidated.
2
Copyright © 2021 Riskmonster.com All rights reserved.
（thousands of yen ）
FY3/2022
１Ｑ
２Ｑ
Cumulative
YoY(ratio)
Net Sales
838,697
945,446
1,784,143
100.9
％
Operating Income
135,034
218,639
353,673
80.6
％
FY3/2021
１Ｑ
２Ｑ
Cumulative
YoY(ratio)
Net Sales
778,969
989,833
1,768,802
111.6
％
Operating Income
130,414
308,285
438,699
150.2
％
（millions of yen ）
1,000
750
500
250
0
Net Sales
Operating Income
（millions of yen ）
400
300
200
100
0
１Ｑ
２Ｑ
１Ｑ
２Ｑ
ＦＹ3/2021
ＦＹ3/2022
FY3/2021
FY3/2022
3
Copyright © 2021 Riskmonster.com All rights reserved.
３. Performance by Type of Business
Riskmonster's Business Model
Type of Business
Business Unit
①
Credit management
Riskmonster
（１） Cloud Business for
support Services
Corporate members
②
Business Portal Sites
Group
③
Training Services
（２）Other Business
④
Other Services
(including BPO Services)
Contribution to profit
Stable Growth
Stable Profit
Individual projects
New Projects, Overseas Projects
Consolidating group cost
（thousands of yen ）
FY3/2021
FY3/2022
Change
Change
2Q
2Q
(ratio)
（１）Cloud Business for
1,503,120
1,589,045
85,924
105.7
％
Corporate members
（２）Other Business
387,022
314,358
△72,664
81.2
％
Total Net Sales
1,890,143
1,903,404
13,260
100.7
％
（１）Cloud Business for
400,488
406,689
6,201
101.5
％
Corporate members
（２）Other Business
75,430
5,735
△69,694
7.6
％
Total Operating Income
475,918
412,425
△63,493
86.7
％
Note ） Net Sales and Operating Income are calculated based on amounts before the elimination of inter transactions.
4
Copyright © 2021 Riskmonster.com All rights reserved.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Riskmonster.com published this content on 17 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2021 09:46:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about RISKMONSTER.COM
Sales 2021
3 551 M
30,9 M
30,9 M
Net income 2021
427 M
3,72 M
3,72 M
Net cash 2021
2 326 M
20,3 M
20,3 M
P/E ratio 2021
22,0x
Yield 2021
2,06%
Capitalization
6 569 M
57,7 M
57,2 M
EV / Sales 2020
1,03x
EV / Sales 2021
1,99x
Nbr of Employees
156
Free-Float
61,4%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.