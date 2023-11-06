RiskOn International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROI) (“RiskOn” or the “Company”), announced today that GuyCare, Inc. (“GuyCare”), its newly formed wholly-owned subsidiary, has set a goal to open an estimated 200 specialized men’s health clinics across the United States over the next five years. GuyCare clinics are expected to provide discreet and confidential care, ensuring men's health and well-being through proven therapeutic interventions and innovative wellness programs. This initiative includes a plan to acquire existing clinics and the establishment of new ones. The first clinics are anticipated to be opened and/or acquired by the end of the year, provided that the Company is satisfied with its due diligence review of the clinics to be acquired as well as the terms and conditions of all pertinent agreements governing its acquisition of these clinics, among other items.

GuyCare has a strategy to transform the male healthcare industry, which extends beyond healthcare to addressing a comprehensive range of men’s issues, including wellness, education, and overall well-being.

Randy May, CEO of ROI, commented, “Our company’s recent rebranding to RiskOn International underlines our commitment to the creation of a new type of vertically integrated international community focused on driving success in each aspect of life. The founding of GuyCare is the first step that we have taken towards meeting our objective of providing health and wellness services as a core part of creating a sound and successful individual. Access to quality healthcare for men across the nation is paramount as we strive to create a healthy, happy and successful global network.”

For more details, please visit www.GuyCare.com.

About RiskOn International, Inc.

Founded in 2011, the Company owns 100% of BitNile.com, Inc., including the BitNile.com (“BNC”) metaverse platform (the “Platform”). The Platform, which went live to the public on March 1, 2023, allows users to engage with a new social networking community and purchase both digital and physical products while playing 3D immersive games. RiskOn recently formed GuyCare to open specialized men’s healthcare clinics. In addition, the Company also owns approximately 66% of Wolf Energy Services Inc. (OTCQB: WOEN) indirectly and approximately 70% of White River Energy Corp (OTCQB: WTRV) directly.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and RiskOn International will not undertake any obligation to update any of these statements publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. In addition to risks relating to the acceptance of the Platform by individuals, competition with much larger companies operating metaverses and RiskOn International’s ability to raise capital, investors should review risk factors, that could affect RiskOn International’s business and financial results which are included in RiskOn International’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All such filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at www.riskonint.com.

