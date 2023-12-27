Official RISKON INTERNATIONAL, INC. press release

RiskOn International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROI) (“RiskOn” or the “Company”), a technology holding company, expects to announce, on January 3, 2024, via a press release and various media outlets, its new generative artificial intelligence (“AI”) platform (the “AI Platform”) as well as unveil a relationship with its principal technology partner. This partnership represents a strategic collaboration with the technology partner, which has invested more than five years of research and development into the AI Platform.

The Company’s to-be-announced technology partner has been engaged in the realm of AI development since 2018. RiskOn expects to announce a full stack application built around large language model (“LLM”) and jointly developed business applications expected to provide value for business owners of all sizes.

“Our goal with this AI Platform is to commercialize our partner’s proprietary LLM research and development in order to integrate advanced AI capabilities into the daily lives and operations of individuals and businesses alike,” said Randy May, Chief Executive Officer of RiskOn.

About RiskOn International, Inc.

Founded in 2011, the Company owns 100% of BitNile.com, Inc., including the BitNile.com metaverse platform, which allows users to engage with a new social networking community and purchase both digital and physical products while playing 3D immersive games. RiskOn recently formed GuyCare to open specialized men’s healthcare clinics. In addition, the Company also owns approximately 66% of Wolf Energy Services Inc. (OTCQB: WOEN) indirectly and approximately 70% of White River Energy Corp (OTCQB: WTRV) directly.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and RiskOn International will not undertake any obligation to update any of these statements publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. In addition to risks relating to the acceptance of the Platform by individuals, competition with much larger companies operating metaverses and RiskOn International’s ability to raise capital, investors should review risk factors, that could affect RiskOn International’s business and financial results which are included in RiskOn International’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All such filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at www.riskonint.com.

