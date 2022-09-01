Riso Kagaku : Notice Regarding the Status of Purchase of Treasury Stock

Translation
September 1, 2022
Company name:
RISO KAGAKU CORPORATION
Listing:
Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market
Stock code:
6413
Representative:
Akira Hayama, President & CEO
Inquiries:
Shoichi Ikejima, Managing Director and General Manager of Corporate Headquarters
TEL: +81-3-5441-6611 (from overseas)
Notice Regarding the Status of Purchase of Treasury Stock
(Purchase of treasury stock pursuant to the provisions of Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Corporate Law)
RISO KAGAKU CORPORATION (the "Company") announced the status of treasury stock as shown below, pursuant to Article 156 of the Corporate Law of Japan as applied pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the same Law.
1. Type of shares purchased:
Common stock of the Company
2.
Number of shares purchased:
70,500 shares
3. Total purchase cost:
174,421,500 yen
4.
Purchase period:
From August 19, 2022 to August 31, 2022
(based on commitment)
5.
Purchase method:
Purchased on the Tokyo Stock Exchange through a trust bank
Details of purchase determined by the Board's resolution dated July 29, 2022
1. Type of shares to be purchased:
Common stock of the Company
2.
Number of shares to be purchased: Up to 150,000 shares
(Ratio against the total number of issued shares (excluding
treasury stock):0.45%)
3. Total purchase cost:
Up to 300,000,000 yen
4.
Purchase period:
From August 19, 2022 to September 22, 2022
(based on commitment)
5.
Purchase method:
Purchased on the Tokyo Stock Exchange through a trust bank
