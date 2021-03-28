Log in
RISO KAGAKU CORPORATION

(6413)
Riso Kagaku : Notice Regarding the Retirement of Treasury Stock

03/28/2021
March 23, 2021

Company name: RISO KAGAKU CORPORATION

Listing: Stock code:First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange 6413

Representative: Akira Hayama, President & CEOInquiries:Shoichi Ikejima, Managing Director and General Manager of Corporate Headquarters

TEL: +81-3-5441-6611 (from overseas)

Notice Regarding the Retirement of Treasury Stock

RISO KAGAKU CORPORATION (the "Company") announced that, at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on March 23, 2021, a resolution was passed to retire treasury stock pursuant to Article 178 of the Companies Act, as follows.

--

The Company had previously purchased and held treasury stock in order to implement a more agile capital policy in response to changes in the business environment, and to enhance returns to shareholders, but has made the decision to retire some of this stock.

1. Details of matters related to the retirement

(1)Type of shares to be retired:

Common stock of the Company

(2)Number of shares to be retired:

2,406,332 shares

(5.07% of total shares issued before retirement)

(3)Scheduled date of retirement:

March 31, 2021

Total number of issued shares and treasury stock as of December 31, 2020

- Total number of issued shares (excluding treasury stock):

- Number of treasury stock:

47,406,332 shares 12,699,263 shares

Disclaimer

Riso Kagaku Corporation published this content on 29 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2021 02:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
