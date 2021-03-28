Riso Kagaku : Notification of Revisions to Earnings Forecasts

Translation
March 23, 2021
Company name: RISO KAGAKU CORPORATION
Listing: First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange Stock code: 6413
Representative: Akira Hayama, President & CEO
Inquiries: Shoichi Ikejima, Managing Director and General Manager of Corporate Headquarters TEL: +81-3-5441-6611 (from overseas)
Notification of Revisions to Earnings Forecasts
RISO KAGAKU CORPORATION (the "Company") announced that, in light of recent earnings trends, it has revised the earnings forecasts released on January 29.
Particulars
●Revisions to earnings forecasts
Revisions of figures in consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021)
(Millions of yen)
|
Net sales
|
Operating income
|
Ordinary income
|
Profit attributable to owners of parent
|
Net income per share
|
Previous forecast (A)
|
66,500
|
1,000
|
1,200
|
500
|
14.41 yen
|
Revised forecast (B)
|
67,700
|
1,350
|
1,600
|
700
|
20.17 yen
|
Amount of increase/decrease (B-A)
|
1,200
|
350
|
400
|
200
|
Percentage of increase/decrease (%)
|
1.8
|
35.0
|
33.3
|
40.0
|
(Ref.) Previous fiscal year results (fiscal year ended March 31, 2020)
|
78,066
|
2,543
|
2,440
|
683
|
19.38 yen
Reasons for revision
We assume a continued impact from COVID-19 going forward, but we expect profits to improve in the fourth quarter relative to the outlook at the time of the previous announcement, and accordingly we have revised earnings forecasts for FY2021.
Our forecasts have been calculated based on anticipated full-year exchange rates of 105 Japanese yen to the US dollar and 123 Japanese yen to the euro.
(Note) This document has been prepared based on information available to the Company as of the date of this document's release, and accordingly do not purport that the Company pledges to achieve such performance. Actual business may differ substantially from the forecasts due to various factors in the future.
