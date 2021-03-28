Log in
Riso Kagaku : Notification of Revisions to Earnings Forecasts

03/28/2021
Translation

March 23, 2021

Company name: RISO KAGAKU CORPORATION

Listing: First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange Stock code: 6413

Representative: Akira Hayama, President & CEO

Inquiries: Shoichi Ikejima, Managing Director and General Manager of Corporate Headquarters TEL: +81-3-5441-6611 (from overseas)

Notification of Revisions to Earnings Forecasts

RISO KAGAKU CORPORATION (the "Company") announced that, in light of recent earnings trends, it has revised the earnings forecasts released on January 29.

Particulars

Revisions to earnings forecasts

Revisions of figures in consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021)

(Millions of yen)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Net income per share

Previous forecast (A)

66,500

1,000

1,200

500

14.41 yen

Revised forecast (B)

67,700

1,350

1,600

700

20.17 yen

Amount of increase/decrease (B-A)

1,200

350

400

200

Percentage of increase/decrease (%)

1.8

35.0

33.3

40.0

(Ref.) Previous fiscal year results (fiscal year ended March 31, 2020)

78,066

2,543

2,440

683

19.38 yen

Reasons for revision

We assume a continued impact from COVID-19 going forward, but we expect profits to improve in the fourth quarter relative to the outlook at the time of the previous announcement, and accordingly we have revised earnings forecasts for FY2021.

Our forecasts have been calculated based on anticipated full-year exchange rates of 105 Japanese yen to the US dollar and 123 Japanese yen to the euro.

(Note) This document has been prepared based on information available to the Company as of the date of this document's release, and accordingly do not purport that the Company pledges to achieve such performance. Actual business may differ substantially from the forecasts due to various factors in the future.

Disclaimer

Riso Kagaku Corporation published this content on 29 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2021 02:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
