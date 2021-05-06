Riso Kagaku : Notification of Revisions to Earnings Forecasts and Dividend Forecasts

Translation
April 27, 2021
Company name: RISO KAGAKU CORPORATION
Listing:
First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange
Stock code:
6413
Representative:
Akira Hayama, President & CEO
Inquiries:
Shoichi Ikejima, Managing Director and General Manager of Corporate Headquarters
TEL: +81-3-5441-6611 (from overseas)
Notification of Revisions to Earnings Forecasts and Dividend Forecasts
RISO KAGAKU CORPORATION (the "Company") announced that, in light of recent earnings trends, it has revised the earnings forecasts released on March 23, 2021 and the dividend forecasts released on November 5, 2020.
Particulars
●Revisions to earnings forecasts
Revisions of figures in consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021)
(Millions of yen)
Profit attributable
Net income
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
to owners of
per share
|
Previous forecast (A)
67,700
1,350
1,600
700
20.17 yen
Revised forecast (B)
68,400
1,390
1,920
1,650
47.54 yen
Amount of
700
40
320
950
increase/decrease (B-A)
Percentage of
1.0
3.0
20.0
135.7
increase/decrease (%)
(Ref.) Previous fiscal
78,066
2,543
2,440
683
19.38 yen
ended March 31, 2020)
Reasons for revision
Sales in the fourth quarter are expected to exceed our previous forecasts. For that reason, net sales, operating income, ordinary income, and profit attributable to owners of parent are all expected to exceed previous forecasts. In addition, we anticipate being able to post deferred tax assets related to the elimination of unrealized gains of approximately ¥290 million, which is projected to result in profit attributable to owners of parent increasing relative to the previous forecast.
Our forecasts have been calculated based on anticipated full-year exchange rates of 106 Japanese yen to the US dollar and 123 Japanese yen to the euro.
(Note) This document has been prepared based on information available to the Company as of the date of this document's release, and accordingly do not purport that the Company pledges to achieve such performance. Actual business may differ substantially from the forecasts due to various factors in the future.
●Revisions to dividend forecasts
(Millions of yen)
Cash dividends per share
First quarter
Second quarter
Third quarter
Fiscal year-end
Total
-
-
-
15.00
15.00
on November 5, 2020)
Revised forecast
-
-
-
40.00
40.00
Actual in current fiscal year
-
0.00
-
Actual in previous fiscal
year (fiscal year ended
-
0.00
-
15.00
15.00
March 31, 2020)
Reasons for revision
The Company has adopted a basic policy consisting of the two following points with respect to distributing profits to its shareholders:
-
We will allocate an appropriate portion of earnings in accordance with our business results, while continuing to strengthen or corporate structure.
-
We will strive to provide a stable dividend.
We have changed the year-end dividend forecast for the current fiscal year from the previous forecast of ¥15 per share to ¥40 per share.
