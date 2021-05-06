Riso Kagaku : Notification of Revisions to Earnings Forecasts and Dividend Forecasts

Translation

April 27, 2021 Company name: RISO KAGAKU CORPORATION Listing: First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange Stock code: 6413 Representative: Akira Hayama, President & CEO Inquiries: Shoichi Ikejima, Managing Director and General Manager of Corporate Headquarters TEL: +81-3-5441-6611 (from overseas)

Notification of Revisions to Earnings Forecasts and Dividend Forecasts

RISO KAGAKU CORPORATION (the "Company") announced that, in light of recent earnings trends, it has revised the earnings forecasts released on March 23, 2021 and the dividend forecasts released on November 5, 2020.

Particulars

●Revisions to earnings forecasts

Revisions of figures in consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021)

(Millions of yen) Profit attributable Net income Net sales Operating income Ordinary income to owners of per share parent Previous forecast (A) 67,700 1,350 1,600 700 20.17 yen Revised forecast (B) 68,400 1,390 1,920 1,650 47.54 yen Amount of 700 40 320 950 increase/decrease (B-A) Percentage of 1.0 3.0 20.0 135.7 increase/decrease (%) (Ref.) Previous fiscal year results (fiscal year 78,066 2,543 2,440 683 19.38 yen ended March 31, 2020)

Reasons for revision

Sales in the fourth quarter are expected to exceed our previous forecasts. For that reason, net sales, operating income, ordinary income, and profit attributable to owners of parent are all expected to exceed previous forecasts. In addition, we anticipate being able to post deferred tax assets related to the elimination of unrealized gains of approximately ¥290 million, which is projected to result in profit attributable to owners of parent increasing relative to the previous forecast.

Our forecasts have been calculated based on anticipated full-year exchange rates of 106 Japanese yen to the US dollar and 123 Japanese yen to the euro.

(Note) This document has been prepared based on information available to the Company as of the date of this document's release, and accordingly do not purport that the Company pledges to achieve such performance. Actual business may differ substantially from the forecasts due to various factors in the future.