    6413   JP3974400008

RISO KAGAKU CORPORATION

(6413)
Riso Kagaku : Notification of Revisions to Earnings Forecasts and Dividend Forecasts

05/06/2021 | 02:05pm EDT
Translation

April 27, 2021

Company name: RISO KAGAKU CORPORATION

Listing:

First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Stock code:

6413

Representative:

Akira Hayama, President & CEO

Inquiries:

Shoichi Ikejima, Managing Director and General Manager of Corporate Headquarters

TEL: +81-3-5441-6611 (from overseas)

Notification of Revisions to Earnings Forecasts and Dividend Forecasts

RISO KAGAKU CORPORATION (the "Company") announced that, in light of recent earnings trends, it has revised the earnings forecasts released on March 23, 2021 and the dividend forecasts released on November 5, 2020.

Particulars

●Revisions to earnings forecasts

Revisions of figures in consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021)

(Millions of yen)

Profit attributable

Net income

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

to owners of

per share

parent

Previous forecast (A)

67,700

1,350

1,600

700

20.17 yen

Revised forecast (B)

68,400

1,390

1,920

1,650

47.54 yen

Amount of

700

40

320

950

increase/decrease (B-A)

Percentage of

1.0

3.0

20.0

135.7

increase/decrease (%)

(Ref.) Previous fiscal

year results (fiscal year

78,066

2,543

2,440

683

19.38 yen

ended March 31, 2020)

Reasons for revision

Sales in the fourth quarter are expected to exceed our previous forecasts. For that reason, net sales, operating income, ordinary income, and profit attributable to owners of parent are all expected to exceed previous forecasts. In addition, we anticipate being able to post deferred tax assets related to the elimination of unrealized gains of approximately ¥290 million, which is projected to result in profit attributable to owners of parent increasing relative to the previous forecast.

Our forecasts have been calculated based on anticipated full-year exchange rates of 106 Japanese yen to the US dollar and 123 Japanese yen to the euro.

(Note) This document has been prepared based on information available to the Company as of the date of this document's release, and accordingly do not purport that the Company pledges to achieve such performance. Actual business may differ substantially from the forecasts due to various factors in the future.

●Revisions to dividend forecasts

(Millions of yen)

Cash dividends per share

First quarter

Second quarter

Third quarter

Fiscal year-end

Total

Previous forecast (released

-

-

-

15.00

15.00

on November 5, 2020)

Revised forecast

-

-

-

40.00

40.00

Actual in current fiscal year

-

0.00

-

Actual in previous fiscal

year (fiscal year ended

-

0.00

-

15.00

15.00

March 31, 2020)

Reasons for revision

The Company has adopted a basic policy consisting of the two following points with respect to distributing profits to its shareholders:

  1. We will allocate an appropriate portion of earnings in accordance with our business results, while continuing to strengthen or corporate structure.
  2. We will strive to provide a stable dividend.

We have changed the year-end dividend forecast for the current fiscal year from the previous forecast of ¥15 per share to ¥40 per share.

Disclaimer

Riso Kagaku Corporation published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 18:04:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
