RIT Capital Partners : Half Yearly Report to June 2022

Half-Yearly Financial Report
30 June 2022
Contents
Company Highlights
1
Interim Review
Chairman's Statement
3
Manager's Report
5
Investment Portfolio
7
Regulatory Disclosures
11
Condensed Interim Financial Statements
Consolidated Income Statement and Consolidated Statement of
13
Comprehensive Income (unaudited)
Consolidated Balance Sheet (unaudited)
14
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity (unaudited)
15
Consolidated Cash Flow Statement (unaudited)
16
Notes to the Financial Statements (unaudited)
17
Other Information
Investment Portfolio Reconciliation
23
Glossary and Alternative Performance Measures
24
Investor Information
25
Directory
26
Notes
Nothing in this Half-Yearly Financial Report should be construed as advice to buy or sell a particular investment.
RIT Capital Partners plc (RIT or the Company) is a UK public listed company, and as such complies with the rules of the UK Listing Authority. The Company conducts its affairs so as to qualify for approval as an investment trust, and has been accepted as an approved investment trust by HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC), subject to continuing to meet the eligibility conditions. As an investment trust, it is not authorised or regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). RIT is classified as an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) in accordance with the Alternative Investment Fund Managers (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (UK AIFMD).
The investment manager, administrator, and company secretary (the Manager) is J. Rothschild Capital Management Limited (JRCM), a subsidiary of RIT. JRCM is authorised and regulated by the FCA and is classified as an Alternative Investment Fund Manager (AIFM) in accordance with UK AIFMD.
Company Highlights
Corporate Objective
To deliver long-term capital growth, while preserving shareholders' capital; to invest without the constraints of a formal benchmark, but to deliver for shareholders increases in capital value in excess of the relevant indices over time.
Investment Policy
To invest in a widely diversified, international portfolio across a range of asset classes, both quoted and unquoted; to allocate part of the portfolio to exceptional managers in order to ensure access to the best external talent available.
Performance for the period
30 June 2022
NAV per share total return*
-8.8%
Share price total return*
-12.1%
CPI plus 3.0% per annum
6.2%
MSCI All Country World Index (ACWI)
-14.7%
Key data
30 June 2022
31 December 2021
Change
NAV per share
2,530 pence
2,794 pence
-9.4%
Share price
2,400 pence
2,750 pence
-12.7%
Premium/(discount)
-5.1%
-1.6%
-3.5% pts
Net assets
£3,974 million
£4,390 million
-9.5%
Gearing*
10.5%
6.1%
4.4% pts
Average net quoted equity exposure for the period
38%
43%
-5% pts
Ongoing charges figure*
n/a
0.72%
n/a
First interim dividend paid
18.5 pence
17.625 pence
5.0%
Second interim dividend declared/paid
18.5 pence
17.625 pence
5.0%
Total dividend in year
37.0 pence
35.250 pence
5.0%
Performance history
1 Year
3 Years
5 Years
10 Years
NAV per share total return*
-5.4%
35.4%
54.0%
156.4%
Share price total return*
0.2%
20.9%
37.1%
129.5%
CPI plus 3.0% per annum
12.4%
22.9%
36.1%
70.1%
MSCI All Country World Index (ACWI)
-8.8%
22.4%
43.4%
170.1%
Performance since inception
4,000%
RIT NAV per share total return
ACWI
3,500%
CPI plus 3.0%
3,000%
2,500%
2,000%
1,500%
1,000%
500%
0%
1988
1991
1994
1997
2000
2003
2006
2009
2012
2015
2018
2021
A description of the terms used in this report, including further information on the calculation of Alternative Performance Measures (APMs), is set out in the Glossary and APMs section on page 24. The Group's designated APMs (denoted above with an *) include the NAV per share total return, share price total return, gearing and the ongoing charges figure.
Interim Review
RIT Capital Partners plc
Chairman's Statement
Sir James Leigh-Pemberton
Performance
In the short, six-month period from our year end to
30 June 2022, we have witnessed a combination of geopolitical instability, macro-economic shifts and market volatility in all asset classes at a level which rivals the most challenging periods in recent history. There is little to suggest that this period of uncertainty will end soon. The risks of recession, elevated inflation, supply side shocks and significant changes in monetary policy are clear and present dangers for investors.
By the end of June, equity markets had suffered substantial losses. The S&P 500 was down -20%, with the FTSE 250 and key European indices in similar territory. There were pockets of relatively stronger performance with single digit declines in Japan and China, the latter recovering from April lows as the government's more constructive policies started to have an effect. Bond markets also suffered, with the yield on 10-year US treasuries rising from 1.5% at the end of 2021 to a 10-year peak of 3.5% in mid-June, with corresponding sizeable losses for investors. These developments made the last six months the most treacherous start to a year for traditional balanced portfolios on record.
Keeping our quoted equity exposure towards the lower end of our historical ranges helped us to protect shareholders from the worst of these market declines. The NAV per share ended the period at 2,530 pence, representing a total return (including dividends) of
-8.8%, as compared to the ACWI which lost -14.7%, and CPI+3% which was up 6.2%. This means that over the last three years, RIT's NAV per share has seen a healthy cumulative return of 35.4%, compared to 22.4% for the market and 22.9% for our inflation measure.
Active portfolio management has been essential in the first half of the year. With neither government bonds nor gold acting as effective portfolio diversifiers, a more sophisticated approach to portfolio construction is required. The Manager's Report from JRCM provides more details on the asset allocation and contribution to returns. In summary, the key detractors for the half year were our quoted equities and private investments. As we reviewed our portfolio composition in this difficult period, our approach has remained resolutely long term. When we saw significant headwinds in the early months for some of our thematic exposures such as China and biotech, we invested time to reassess the validity of
Over the last three years, RIT's NAV per share has seen a healthy cumulative return
of 35.4%, compared to 22.4% for the market and 22.9% for our inflation measure.
the underlying investment theses and concluded that we remained supportive of the long-term prospects here. It was pleasing to see the market taking a more constructive view of both these areas in June. In relation to the private investments, after the very strong performance of recent years, we saw some pullback, and took write-downs where necessary in our direct positions to reflect the significant changes in public market valuations of technology stocks in particular. Outside of equity exposures, the absolute return and credit portfolio was broadly flat for the period, and the NAV benefited from currency translation as sterling weakened.
Share capital and dividend
As I have highlighted before, the nature of our portfolio necessitates a monthly NAV. At times of heightened market stress, this can feed through into our share price, notwithstanding that our underlying portfolio
is significantly less volatile than equity markets. We therefore continued our approach of seeking to minimise the impact on shareholders by buying back shares accretively as the discount to NAV reached high single digits. During the six months to June, we bought back 65,000 shares at a cost of £1.5 million to leave us with circa 240,000 shares in treasury.
We paid a first interim dividend of 18.5 pence per share in April, and, in line with my comments in March, have declared a second interim dividend of the same amount. This will be paid on 28 October to shareholders registered on 7 October, providing shareholders with a total dividend in 2022 of 37 pence per share, a 5.0% increase over 2021.
Governance
We remain committed to following best practice in relation to diversity, and published our own Diversity and Inclusion Policy in May of this year. Following Amy Stirling's retirement from the Board at our AGM, I was delighted to announce the appointment of Jutta af Rosenborg in May. At 30 June, your Board comprised eight Directors, of whom three were female. We are continuing our recruitment efforts to ensure that we are
