RIT Capital Partners : Half Yearly Report to June 2022

Company Highlights 1 Interim Review Chairman's Statement 3 Manager's Report 5 Investment Portfolio 7 Regulatory Disclosures 11 Condensed Interim Financial Statements Consolidated Income Statement and Consolidated Statement of 13 Comprehensive Income (unaudited) Consolidated Balance Sheet (unaudited) 14 Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity (unaudited) 15 Consolidated Cash Flow Statement (unaudited) 16 Notes to the Financial Statements (unaudited) 17 Other Information Investment Portfolio Reconciliation 23 Glossary and Alternative Performance Measures 24 Investor Information 25 Directory 26

Nothing in this Half-Yearly Financial Report should be construed as advice to buy or sell a particular investment.

RIT Capital Partners plc (RIT or the Company) is a UK public listed company, and as such complies with the rules of the UK Listing Authority. The Company conducts its affairs so as to qualify for approval as an investment trust, and has been accepted as an approved investment trust by HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC), subject to continuing to meet the eligibility conditions. As an investment trust, it is not authorised or regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). RIT is classified as an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) in accordance with the Alternative Investment Fund Managers (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (UK AIFMD).

The investment manager, administrator, and company secretary (the Manager) is J. Rothschild Capital Management Limited (JRCM), a subsidiary of RIT. JRCM is authorised and regulated by the FCA and is classified as an Alternative Investment Fund Manager (AIFM) in accordance with UK AIFMD.

Warning to shareholders

From time to time investment companies and their shareholders can be the subject of investment scams. The perpetrators obtain lists of shareholders and make unsolicited phone calls or send correspondence concerning investment matters. They may offer to sell worthless or high risk shares or, in the case of your RIT stock, may offer to buy your current shareholdings at an unrealistic price. They will often also inform you of untrue scenarios to make you think that you need to sell your shares or to justify an offer that seems too good to be true.

To find out more about share fraud or 'boiler room' scams please visit the website of the Financial Conduct Authority, https://www.fca.org.uk/scamsmart.

Please note that you cannot buy or sell the shares of RIT directly with us, and we will never contact you with offers to buy or sell shares, nor will our registrar, Computershare. In the event that you are contacted we strongly recommend that you review the FCA website above and follow the necessary steps. Please do report any company making unsolicited calls to the FCA using the form that can be found via the above link.